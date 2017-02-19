Having just got back from a RL weekend, Leigh, Warrington and Oldham, it gave me a stark comparison between the pace of play of Super League and the Championship. This was particularly disappointing as the pace last week v Hull KR was good. Again, far too many errors and penalties kept the game close. Oldham had little to offer excerpt hard running forwards and a decent kicking game, but we already knew that. Chief culprit I'm afraid to say was Dixon, who looked a bag of nerves and had every last tackle option kicked at him. We need to start finding some fluency, not seen in all 3 matches so far.
Hardest workers were Mark Ioane and Dragon, whose try at the end was superb.
Hardest workers were Mark Ioane and Dragon, whose try at the end was superb.