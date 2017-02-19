Ronniequin Strong-running second rower



Having just got back from a RL weekend, Leigh, Warrington and Oldham, it gave me a stark comparison between the pace of play of Super League and the Championship. This was particularly disappointing as the pace last week v Hull KR was good. Again, far too many errors and penalties kept the game close. Oldham had little to offer excerpt hard running forwards and a decent kicking game, but we already knew that. Chief culprit I'm afraid to say was Dixon, who looked a bag of nerves and had every last tackle option kicked at him. We need to start finding some fluency, not seen in all 3 matches so far.

I don't agree Oldham didn't we have much to offer. They may not be particularly expansive but they have a game plan and had 17 men who knew their jobs and did them. They deserve more credit.



Having just got back from a RL weekend, Leigh, Warrington and Oldham, it gave me a stark comparison between the pace of play of Super League and the Championship. This was particularly disappointing as the pace last week v Hull KR was good. Again, far too many errors and penalties kept the game close. Oldham had little to offer excerpt hard running forwards and a decent kicking game, but we already knew that. Chief culprit I'm afraid to say was Dixon, who looked a bag of nerves and had every last tackle option kicked at him. We need to start finding some fluency, not seen in all 3 matches so far.

Hardest workers were Mark Ioane and Dragon, whose try at the end was superb.



Ronnie that post just doesn't make sense. There appears to be a number of statements without any correlation



1. Pace between SL and championship- why does that surprise you? All SL teams are full time and in the main play on well maintained fast tracks

2. Last week was between 2 full time teams on a plastic pitch. See the link between points 1 & 2??

3 Errors and penalties kept it close- speaks for itself

4. Oldham played up the middle and kicked well- Isn't that how the NRL the best comp in the world plays? They probably train 2 nights per week.

5. Chief culprit Dixon. Im assuming this is a reference to point 3- errors and penalties. Was he the main penalty offender?

6. Fluency- Was there non in the HKR game?



Wire quin I am with you.

SL full time, championship mainly part time, standards will differ. Pace will be different, not sure what else you expect Ronnie.

Saying that London v kr compared to wire v catalan I know which was the faster and better game.

By the sounds Oldham played to there strengths, assuming it was a pretty heavy pitch that's the game to play, basic rugby league.

NRL have based there whole game on that, bang it up the middle then kick well, it's a % game.

I have a feeling Dewsbury will be very much the same, the pitch will most likely not be the best so playing expansive rugby just daft. In those conditions possession is the key.

