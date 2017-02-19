WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Poor

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:48 pm
Having just got back from a RL weekend, Leigh, Warrington and Oldham, it gave me a stark comparison between the pace of play of Super League and the Championship. This was particularly disappointing as the pace last week v Hull KR was good. Again, far too many errors and penalties kept the game close. Oldham had little to offer excerpt hard running forwards and a decent kicking game, but we already knew that. Chief culprit I'm afraid to say was Dixon, who looked a bag of nerves and had every last tackle option kicked at him. We need to start finding some fluency, not seen in all 3 matches so far.
Hardest workers were Mark Ioane and Dragon, whose try at the end was superb.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:20 am
I don't agree Oldham didn't we have much to offer. They may not be particularly expansive but they have a game plan and had 17 men who knew their jobs and did them. They deserve more credit.

Agree we are a million miles from SL standard on and off the pitch.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:26 am
Ronnie that post just doesn't make sense. There appears to be a number of statements without any correlation

1. Pace between SL and championship- why does that surprise you? All SL teams are full time and in the main play on well maintained fast tracks
2. Last week was between 2 full time teams on a plastic pitch. See the link between points 1 & 2??
3 Errors and penalties kept it close- speaks for itself
4. Oldham played up the middle and kicked well- Isn't that how the NRL the best comp in the world plays? They probably train 2 nights per week.
5. Chief culprit Dixon. Im assuming this is a reference to point 3- errors and penalties. Was he the main penalty offender?
6. Fluency- Was there non in the HKR game?

The warm weather hard pitches will be here soon and combinations will come together. thing is won in Feb
Mac out!

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 4:27 pm
Wire quin I am with you.
SL full time, championship mainly part time, standards will differ. Pace will be different, not sure what else you expect Ronnie.
Saying that London v kr compared to wire v catalan I know which was the faster and better game.
By the sounds Oldham played to there strengths, assuming it was a pretty heavy pitch that's the game to play, basic rugby league.
NRL have based there whole game on that, bang it up the middle then kick well, it's a % game.
I have a feeling Dewsbury will be very much the same, the pitch will most likely not be the best so playing expansive rugby just daft. In those conditions possession is the key.
Think maybe Dixon has come back with the attitude that he was super league last year thinking maybe he is better than he actually is especially as he was nailed on to be season top try scorer think championship opposition is not what he expected hence all his errors. Said it before he needs to concentrate on the basics of keeping hold of the oval thing before he worries about having to prove how good he thinks he is everytime he touches the ball

