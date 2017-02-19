Having just got back from a RL weekend, Leigh, Warrington and Oldham, it gave me a stark comparison between the pace of play of Super League and the Championship. This was particularly disappointing as the pace last week v Hull KR was good. Again, far too many errors and penalties kept the game close. Oldham had little to offer excerpt hard running forwards and a decent kicking game, but we already knew that. Chief culprit I'm afraid to say was Dixon, who looked a bag of nerves and had every last tackle option kicked at him. We need to start finding some fluency, not seen in all 3 matches so far.

Hardest workers were Mark Ioane and Dragon, whose try at the end was superb.