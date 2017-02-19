Peter Kay wrote:
How cool is it that the Leigh CEO - Steve Openshaw posts on this forum as GUBRATS.
Right Peter , 1 st I'm not Steve Openshaw , he's quite considerably bigger than me , he is a current board member at Leigh but not the CEO , but I'm not him
2 nd I am not the Leigh CEO , I am a former director of the club 2002-2006
The one thing you did get right is my name is Steve , but not Grainey
HTH
