Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:05 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5042
I think talking him up as an International player is a bit too soon, he still has a lot to work on, but I guess it shows the state of English centres at the minute. I'd say he's not far off Mark Percival now in development despite being 2 years younger.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 3:23 pm
exiled Warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1167
Location: exiled in Manchester
Wigg'n wrote:
I think talking him up as an International player is a bit too soon, he still has a lot to work on, but I guess it shows the state of English centres at the minute. I'd say he's not far off Mark Percival now in development despite being 2 years younger.


I am glad someone sees sense - he is improving and looking better in his position but is still (in my opinion) about 12 months away from international level. If he continues in his present rate of improvement then I could see him getting a chance towards the end of this season but not yet, there are one or two ahead of him but not that far.

I was not convinced about him early last season but he is looking much better but I wonder how much of that is down to having such a good defender as Bateman alongside him giving him confidence - Bateman/Gildart/Burgess is a very solid combination.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 4:17 pm
Rogues Gallery
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 30008
exiled Warrior wrote:
I am glad someone sees sense - he is improving and looking better in his position but is still (in my opinion) about 12 months away from international level. If he continues in his present rate of improvement then I could see him getting a chance towards the end of this season but not yet, there are one or two ahead of him but not that far.

I was not convinced about him early last season but he is looking much better but I wonder how much of that is down to having such a good defender as Bateman alongside him giving him confidence - Bateman/Gildart/Burgess is a very solid combination.


Bateman plays on the other side, Gildart has Farrell as his second row, helper. But he's not a bad defender either is he.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:55 pm
exiled Warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1167
Location: exiled in Manchester
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Bateman plays on the other side, Gildart has Farrell as his second row, helper. But he's not a bad defender either is he.


Oops wrong 2nd row!

Still like you say not a bad one. :oops:

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:55 pm
ChrisA
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2005 7:30 pm
Posts: 1252
Location: Oldham.
Gildart is benefiting because he has Budgie outside him, he seems to create as many as he scores, that pace is frightening for opposition defenders and it gives Gildart that bit more room. As a pair their potential is quite scary.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 9:01 pm
21-12
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 14, 2003 6:07 pm
Posts: 5727
Location: Home of the 20 TIMES champions
There isnt a better pairing in Super League.


Gildart has world class potential.
CHAMP20NS

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:52 am
St pete
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16743
Wigg'n wrote:
I think talking him up as an International player is a bit too soon, he still has a lot to work on, but I guess it shows the state of English centres at the minute. I'd say he's not far off Mark Percival now in development despite being 2 years younger.


I think percy is streets ahead at the moment but percy been around long time now, I think percy done 3 1/2 seasons now.

Gildart gets better ball than percy as we play crap boring one up rugby or kick and chase.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:12 am
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 772
Interesting debate this. Gildart is improving all the time and has started the season on fire. I think centre is by far our weakest position at international level and Cudjoe and Watkins who have the jersey at the minute are just not good enough. Percival and Gildart could very easily take the centre spots at the end of the year if they maintain their improvement and form. Gildart and Burgess are killing it after 3 games and their uunderstanding of each other's game would be an advantage for England. I'm sure that's why Watkins gets picked because of his club relationship with Hall.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:37 am
exiled Warrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:46 am
Posts: 1167
Location: exiled in Manchester
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Interesting debate this. Gildart is improving all the time and has started the season on fire. I think centre is by far our weakest position at international level and Cudjoe and Watkins who have the jersey at the minute are just not good enough. Percival and Gildart could very easily take the centre spots at the end of the year if they maintain their improvement and form. Gildart and Burgess are killing it after 3 games and their uunderstanding of each other's game would be an advantage for England. I'm sure that's why Watkins gets picked because of his club relationship with Hall.



A good point, pairings are a real benefit. Hall for me has gone backwards over the last year or two and does not look to be half the player he was and Watkins is a player I am not sure of - sometimes he looks good but other times totally anonymous. This season could be a huge one for Oliver - if he continues to improve as he has.

I think the issue for England over the last few years has been the backs - we can match other in the forwards most of the time.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:44 am
moto748
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2203
Moon plays inside Hall though; Watkins is on the other side. But I agree he often seems to offer little. We are weak in the centres, though, although I'd like to see Shenton maybe given another chance, he was looking a much improved player until his bad injury. But certainly Gildart has the chance to force himself into the reckoning if he carries on like this, and his relationship with Budgie can only help his cause.
c}