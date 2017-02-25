Moon plays inside Hall though; Watkins is on the other side. But I agree he often seems to offer little. We are weak in the centres, though, although I'd like to see Shenton maybe given another chance, he was looking a much improved player until his bad injury. But certainly Gildart has the chance to force himself into the reckoning if he carries on like this, and his relationship with Budgie can only help his cause.
