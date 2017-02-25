Bigredwarrior wrote: Interesting debate this. Gildart is improving all the time and has started the season on fire. I think centre is by far our weakest position at international level and Cudjoe and Watkins who have the jersey at the minute are just not good enough. Percival and Gildart could very easily take the centre spots at the end of the year if they maintain their improvement and form. Gildart and Burgess are killing it after 3 games and their uunderstanding of each other's game would be an advantage for England. I'm sure that's why Watkins gets picked because of his club relationship with Hall.

A good point, pairings are a real benefit. Hall for me has gone backwards over the last year or two and does not look to be half the player he was and Watkins is a player I am not sure of - sometimes he looks good but other times totally anonymous. This season could be a huge one for Oliver - if he continues to improve as he has.I think the issue for England over the last few years has been the backs - we can match other in the forwards most of the time.