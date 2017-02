Wigg'n wrote: I think talking him up as an International player is a bit too soon, he still has a lot to work on, but I guess it shows the state of English centres at the minute. I'd say he's not far off Mark Percival now in development despite being 2 years younger.

I am glad someone sees sense - he is improving and looking better in his position but is still (in my opinion) about 12 months away from international level. If he continues in his present rate of improvement then I could see him getting a chance towards the end of this season but not yet, there are one or two ahead of him but not that far.I was not convinced about him early last season but he is looking much better but I wonder how much of that is down to having such a good defender as Bateman alongside him giving him confidence - Bateman/Gildart/Burgess is a very solid combination.