Singing Warrior wrote: I'm not a betting man but I have just placed a bet on a rank outsider to win top try scorer this season. When I saw the odds for Gildart at 66 - 1 I couldn't resist but to put a tenner on him. He knows the way to the whitewash and has already got two in the first match. With Joe outside him I think he will get loads of opportunities. He wouldn't be my favourite to finish top but at that price he is worth a punt.

Well there you go - game 2 and he gets another brace. I think those odds will soon be coming down.