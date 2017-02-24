WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oliver Gildart

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:49 pm
Singing Warrior
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 248
Location: Under the thumb
Singing Warrior wrote:
    I'm not a betting man but I have just placed a bet on a rank outsider to win top try scorer this season. When I saw the odds for Gildart at 66 - 1 I couldn't resist but to put a tenner on him. He knows the way to the whitewash and has already got two in the first match. With Joe outside him I think he will get loads of opportunities. He wouldn't be my favourite to finish top but at that price he is worth a punt.


Well there you go - game 2 and he gets another brace. I think those odds will soon be coming down.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:41 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20684
Location: WIGAN
He's started like a house on fire! He's a nailed on cert for a World Cup spot if this continues.

Great to see.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:44 pm
MadDogg
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6587
Location: The Mighty Wigan
NickyKiss wrote:
He's started like a house on fire! He's a nailed on cert for a World Cup spot if this continues.

Great to see.


Awesome, looks like a real breakthrough year.

Gelling hasnt started too well in contrast.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:09 am
JWarriors
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 439
I felt like Gildart was poor in defence tonight.

But Gelling hasn't played well yet this season.
