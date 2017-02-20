Geoff wrote: A bunch of us were talking about exactly that in the Central after the match. Burgess, Gildart, Farrell, Williams will do a lot of destruction this season if they can all stay fit. In fact, it would be difficult to find a better quartet for the England positions, in my not so humble opinion (adding in the factor of the understanding they have between themselves) ...though other clubs fans may not agree!

I hope that is what is picked for England in the world cup. The one I'm most desperate to be included is Liam Farrell. He's taken some stick at international level for not being big enough and even I've been fooled at points in to thinking that but that clearly isn't an issue. The issue at international level is that he hasn't been given the game time he needs to excel. He has a Rolls Royce of an engine and he plays at a greater intensity then his opposite number each week for a longer period of time. He should be picked in that second row and play 80 minutes of every game in the World Cup. He's easily the most under-rated player in superleague.