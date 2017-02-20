WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oliver Gildart

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Oliver Gildart

 
Post a reply

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:55 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13889
Location: Chester
NickyKiss wrote:
The Cronulla site clearly rated his performance in their match report stating that 'Oliver Keldart' scored our third try.


I am happy with that. If the NRL scouts come over looking for a Mr. Keldart all well and good!
Last league derby at Central Park 5/9/1999: Wigan 28 St. Helens 20
Last league derby at Knowsley Road 2/4/2010: St. Helens 10 Wigan 18

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:46 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20675
Location: WIGAN
DaveO wrote:
I am happy with that. If the NRL scouts come over looking for a Mr. Keldart all well and good!


True enough.

I must admit watching Gildart, Williams, Bateman, Sutton and even Burgess play so well yesterday did feel a bit like a double edged sword.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:48 pm
Wigan Peer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm
Posts: 5421
Location: 3 Peers
Do people seriously think that Aussie clubs don't know who the English players are? They will all be being watched.
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:59 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20675
Location: WIGAN
Wigan Peer wrote:
Do people seriously think that Aussie clubs don't know who the English players are? They will all be being watched.


Of course they are but they clearly think they're far superior to us and when English lads play well against them, that could just help them take the plunge.

It's a bit like us over the years really, taking the plunge on guys who impressed against us (Guys like Billy McGinty and Terry O'Connor back in the day right through to lads like Blake Green and Tony Clubb).

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:45 pm
Singing Warrior User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 247
Location: Under the thumb
NickyKiss wrote:
Of course they are but they clearly think they're far superior to us and when English lads play well against them, that could just help them take the plunge.

It's a bit like us over the years really, taking the plunge on guys who impressed against us (Guys like Billy McGinty and Terry O'Connor back in the day right through to lads like Blake Green and Tony Clubb).


Yes I remember playing a cup match at Rochdale when we had the team of all stars such as Hanley, Edwards etc. We absolutely slaughtered Rochdale but one of their prop forwards had a blinder that day. I think it was the following season that we signed him. The player - Neil Cowie.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:10 pm
DannyT Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 08, 2002 12:10 am
Posts: 705
Gildart's defensive work is starting to remind me of Gary Connolly when he switched to centre and dominated all before him in defence. Gildart seems to have a sharper step and is a bit more explosive than Connolly was but to me he seems to be on the same upward trajectory in his career as Connolly was at a similar age.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:16 pm
Aboveusonlypie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1726
What a great left edge we have this season. And clubs can't hardly relax when we go right with Tommy Bateman and Gelling over there. The criticism from pundits and fans that we were poor in attack last season ignored the obvious fact that most of these players were injured or missing!!!
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:22 pm
Geoff User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4993
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
What a great left edge we have this season. And clubs can't hardly relax when we go right with Tommy Bateman and Gelling over there. The criticism from pundits and fans that we were poor in attack last season ignored the obvious fact that most of these players were injured or missing!!!


A bunch of us were talking about exactly that in the Central after the match. Burgess, Gildart, Farrell, Williams will do a lot of destruction this season if they can all stay fit. In fact, it would be difficult to find a better quartet for the England positions, in my not so humble opinion (adding in the factor of the understanding they have between themselves) ...though other clubs fans may not agree!

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:34 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20675
Location: WIGAN
Geoff wrote:
A bunch of us were talking about exactly that in the Central after the match. Burgess, Gildart, Farrell, Williams will do a lot of destruction this season if they can all stay fit. In fact, it would be difficult to find a better quartet for the England positions, in my not so humble opinion (adding in the factor of the understanding they have between themselves) ...though other clubs fans may not agree!


I hope that is what is picked for England in the world cup. The one I'm most desperate to be included is Liam Farrell. He's taken some stick at international level for not being big enough and even I've been fooled at points in to thinking that but that clearly isn't an issue. The issue at international level is that he hasn't been given the game time he needs to excel. He has a Rolls Royce of an engine and he plays at a greater intensity then his opposite number each week for a longer period of time. He should be picked in that second row and play 80 minutes of every game in the World Cup. He's easily the most under-rated player in superleague.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Arnold Whycliffe, ColD, EW for PM, exiled Warrior, Father Ted, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, MSNbot Media, Newbridge_Wolf, Pieman, ROBINSON, ShortArse, St pete and 187 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,524,0071,90275,7764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  