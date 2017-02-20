|
DaveO
NickyKiss wrote:
The Cronulla site clearly rated his performance in their match report stating that 'Oliver Keldart' scored our third try.
I am happy with that. If the NRL scouts come over looking for a Mr. Keldart all well and good!
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:46 pm
DaveO wrote:
I am happy with that. If the NRL scouts come over looking for a Mr. Keldart all well and good!
True enough.
I must admit watching Gildart, Williams, Bateman, Sutton and even Burgess play so well yesterday did feel a bit like a double edged sword.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:48 pm
Do people seriously think that Aussie clubs don't know who the English players are? They will all be being watched.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:59 pm
Wigan Peer wrote:
Do people seriously think that Aussie clubs don't know who the English players are? They will all be being watched.
Of course they are but they clearly think they're far superior to us and when English lads play well against them, that could just help them take the plunge.
It's a bit like us over the years really, taking the plunge on guys who impressed against us (Guys like Billy McGinty and Terry O'Connor back in the day right through to lads like Blake Green and Tony Clubb).
Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:45 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
Of course they are but they clearly think they're far superior to us and when English lads play well against them, that could just help them take the plunge.
It's a bit like us over the years really, taking the plunge on guys who impressed against us (Guys like Billy McGinty and Terry O'Connor back in the day right through to lads like Blake Green and Tony Clubb).
Yes I remember playing a cup match at Rochdale when we had the team of all stars such as Hanley, Edwards etc. We absolutely slaughtered Rochdale but one of their prop forwards had a blinder that day. I think it was the following season that we signed him. The player - Neil Cowie.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 3:10 pm
Gildart's defensive work is starting to remind me of Gary Connolly when he switched to centre and dominated all before him in defence. Gildart seems to have a sharper step and is a bit more explosive than Connolly was but to me he seems to be on the same upward trajectory in his career as Connolly was at a similar age.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:16 pm
What a great left edge we have this season. And clubs can't hardly relax when we go right with Tommy Bateman and Gelling over there. The criticism from pundits and fans that we were poor in attack last season ignored the obvious fact that most of these players were injured or missing!!!
Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:22 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
What a great left edge we have this season. And clubs can't hardly relax when we go right with Tommy Bateman and Gelling over there. The criticism from pundits and fans that we were poor in attack last season ignored the obvious fact that most of these players were injured or missing!!!
A bunch of us were talking about exactly that in the Central after the match. Burgess, Gildart, Farrell, Williams will do a lot of destruction this season if they can all stay fit. In fact, it would be difficult to find a better quartet for the England positions, in my not so humble opinion (adding in the factor of the understanding they have between themselves) ...though other clubs fans may not agree!
Tue Feb 21, 2017 9:34 pm
Geoff wrote:
A bunch of us were talking about exactly that in the Central after the match. Burgess, Gildart, Farrell, Williams will do a lot of destruction this season if they can all stay fit. In fact, it would be difficult to find a better quartet for the England positions, in my not so humble opinion (adding in the factor of the understanding they have between themselves) ...though other clubs fans may not agree!
I hope that is what is picked for England in the world cup. The one I'm most desperate to be included is Liam Farrell. He's taken some stick at international level for not being big enough and even I've been fooled at points in to thinking that but that clearly isn't an issue. The issue at international level is that he hasn't been given the game time he needs to excel. He has a Rolls Royce of an engine and he plays at a greater intensity then his opposite number each week for a longer period of time. He should be picked in that second row and play 80 minutes of every game in the World Cup. He's easily the most under-rated player in superleague.
