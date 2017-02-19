WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Oliver Gildart

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:11 pm
jonh User avatar
Outstanding team performance and tough to single out players on an individual basis but what a player this young man has become.

I never really thought he would be a long term Centre solution but how wrong was I?!

English fans run round talking up in my opinion some very average centres (Percivall) and Gildart rearely gets much recognition. For me if he keeps performing at this level he is comfortably the most talented British centre playing in the league.

Pace, toughness, puts his winger away and potentially a very important player for us over the course of the next decade, assuming the NRL don't come knocking as he is certainly capable of mixing it with them.
Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:21 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
He outplayed a centre in Jack Bird who people rate as one of the worlds best by quite a distance.

He's going to be a fine player, in fact he already is. He's loving having his big mate back at the side of him.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:31 pm
Orrell Lad User avatar
As soon as we lose a few games people will be on his back, I can virtually name them too. Not big enough, send him to Leigh, etc.

Top performance and a top prospect :)
Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:22 am
Singing Warrior User avatar
    I'm not a betting man but I have just placed a bet on a rank outsider to win top try scorer this season. When I saw the odds for Gildhart at 66 - 1 I couldn't resist but to put a tenner on him. He knows the way to the whitewash and has already got two in the first match. With Joe outside him I think he will get loads of opportunities. He wouldn't be my favourite to finish top but at that price he is worth a punt.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:49 am
Orrell Lad wrote:
As soon as we lose a few games people will be on his back, I can virtually name them too. Not big enough, send him to Leigh, etc.

Top performance and a top prospect :)


Yeah send him to Leigh , top player , always looks dangerous , seen so many 2 on 2s where hes pulled in wingers and created an overlap , he hits the gaps so hard and looks to be a handful for the defence , I rate him very highly !

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:32 pm
Orrell Lad wrote:
As soon as we lose a few games people will be on his back, I can virtually name them too. Not big enough, send him to Leigh, etc.

Top performance and a top prospect :)

Well I will freely admit that Wane has shut me up as far as size is concerned. With Farrel and Bateman we must have the smallest second row in SL plus Tierney, Escaré and Gildart will regularly play against much bigger opposition but it seems to make no difference. Perhaps Jonh can tell us just how we seem to impart so much strength to these smaller players?

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:07 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
The Cronulla site clearly rated his performance in their match report stating that 'Oliver Keldart' scored our third try.

He also set one up for Joe Bearjizz (ok I made that one up).

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:09 pm
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Well I will freely admit that Wane has shut me up as far as size is concerned. With Farrel and Bateman we must have the smallest second row in SL plus Tierney, Escaré and Gildart will regularly play against much bigger opposition but it seems to make no difference. Perhaps Jonh can tell us just how we seem to impart so much strength to these smaller players?



being fatter/heavier doesnt make you stronger , stay leaner and youll be the same strength but lighter , quicker and fitter! Farrel and Bateman have a high work rate and can go for 80 mins being heavier would probably hinder that !

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:13 pm
Heart counts for a lot, of course, and the current Wigan squad seems to have a lot of that. I hear the camp is very settled too, with everyone getting on with everyone else. That can only help.

Re: Oliver Gildart

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:14 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
