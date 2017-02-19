|
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16470
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
|
Outstanding team performance and tough to single out players on an individual basis but what a player this young man has become.
I never really thought he would be a long term Centre solution but how wrong was I?!
English fans run round talking up in my opinion some very average centres (Percivall) and Gildart rearely gets much recognition. For me if he keeps performing at this level he is comfortably the most talented British centre playing in the league.
Pace, toughness, puts his winger away and potentially a very important player for us over the course of the next decade, assuming the NRL don't come knocking as he is certainly capable of mixing it with them.
|
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:21 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20663
Location: WIGAN
|
He outplayed a centre in Jack Bird who people rate as one of the worlds best by quite a distance.
He's going to be a fine player, in fact he already is. He's loving having his big mate back at the side of him.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:31 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5827
Location: Still at the top
|
As soon as we lose a few games people will be on his back, I can virtually name them too. Not big enough, send him to Leigh, etc.
Top performance and a top prospect
|
21 - 19 - 3
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions
Swearing harms children
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:22 am
|
Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 246
Location: Under the thumb
|
I'm not a betting man but I have just placed a bet on a rank outsider to win top try scorer this season. When I saw the odds for Gildhart at 66 - 1 I couldn't resist but to put a tenner on him. He knows the way to the whitewash and has already got two in the first match. With Joe outside him I think he will get loads of opportunities. He wouldn't be my favourite to finish top but at that price he is worth a punt.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:49 am
|
Joined: Tue Mar 18, 2003 4:03 pm
Posts: 568
Location: Wigan , but smart enough to support leigh
|
Orrell Lad wrote:
As soon as we lose a few games people will be on his back, I can virtually name them too. Not big enough, send him to Leigh, etc.
Top performance and a top prospect
Yeah send him to Leigh , top player , always looks dangerous , seen so many 2 on 2s where hes pulled in wingers and created an overlap , he hits the gaps so hard and looks to be a handful for the defence , I rate him very highly !
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:32 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3291
|
Orrell Lad wrote:
As soon as we lose a few games people will be on his back, I can virtually name them too. Not big enough, send him to Leigh, etc.
Top performance and a top prospect
Well I will freely admit that Wane has shut me up as far as size is concerned. With Farrel and Bateman we must have the smallest second row in SL plus Tierney, Escaré and Gildart will regularly play against much bigger opposition but it seems to make no difference. Perhaps Jonh can tell us just how we seem to impart so much strength to these smaller players?
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:07 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20663
Location: WIGAN
|
The Cronulla site clearly rated his performance in their match report stating that 'Oliver Keldart' scored our third try.
He also set one up for Joe Bearjizz (ok I made that one up).
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:09 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 18, 2003 4:03 pm
Posts: 568
Location: Wigan , but smart enough to support leigh
|
jinkin jimmy wrote:
Well I will freely admit that Wane has shut me up as far as size is concerned. With Farrel and Bateman we must have the smallest second row in SL plus Tierney, Escaré and Gildart will regularly play against much bigger opposition but it seems to make no difference. Perhaps Jonh can tell us just how we seem to impart so much strength to these smaller players?
being fatter/heavier doesnt make you stronger , stay leaner and youll be the same strength but lighter , quicker and fitter! Farrel and Bateman have a high work rate and can go for 80 mins being heavier would probably hinder that !
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:13 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13397
|
Heart counts for a lot, of course, and the current Wigan squad seems to have a lot of that. I hear the camp is very settled too, with everyone getting on with everyone else. That can only help.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:14 pm
|
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29999
|
I think fans also forget that Gildart is still only twenty years old.
|
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, ChrisA, Cruncher, CyberPieMan, doc999, Grimmy, J L Hooker, JWarriors, NickyKiss, Rogues Gallery, Smooth Stu, spartakmixtapes, the flying biscuit, TonyM19, Wiganosopher and 262 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|