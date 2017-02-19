Outstanding team performance and tough to single out players on an individual basis but what a player this young man has become.



I never really thought he would be a long term Centre solution but how wrong was I?!



English fans run round talking up in my opinion some very average centres (Percivall) and Gildart rearely gets much recognition. For me if he keeps performing at this level he is comfortably the most talented British centre playing in the league.



Pace, toughness, puts his winger away and potentially a very important player for us over the course of the next decade, assuming the NRL don't come knocking as he is certainly capable of mixing it with them.