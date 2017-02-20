WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What a difference a week makes

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk What a difference a week makes

 
Post a reply

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:39 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2174
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Quality performance and boy was it needed after last week. Lets not get carried away though as Sheffield will be near the bottom of the table come the end of the season but its a good and much needed win. AOB showed we have not been spoilt in the hooker department for a long time and he will be a quality addition to the team this season. The 2 Salford lads played a part and both look handy. I thought Salty had a great game as well and our 2 young lads Morris and JWH had very good games as well. Nice as well to see RM figuring what most fans knew about our half back pairings half way through last season.

Just about sums up my thoughts.Boyle impressed me for first time too abeit against a powderpuff seagulls pack.

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:56 am
chazzerboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 161
Dbvada wrote:
I went to the game expecting us to loose and I was totally wrong.

A simple game plan and three different players helped but the lack of errors and simple rugby was exactly what was needed...and it worked well. AOB just moved us around the park at speed and with accuracy.

I think it shows again how a few players can change fortunes at this level and how sad it is we spent to much last year.



Finding the quality is not easy. AOB is a Super league hooker and we are fortunate to have him for a month.

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:30 am
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4642
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
I'm confused.... is dual reg good or bad this week? :lol:


Dual reg is always bad.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:27 pm
swifty62 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4658
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
also a lot better conditions than the week before.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:55 pm
Dbvada Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 02, 2016 10:22 am
Posts: 116
chazzerboy wrote:
Finding the quality is not easy. AOB is a Super league hooker and we are fortunate to have him for a month.


You are certainly right about how difficult it is to find quality. I'm not sure if AOB is a Super League hooker (although he was superb for us and also against us last year) as the Giants don't class him in their top "two" and I'm told they were looking to loan him out for a year.

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:45 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2213
Location: Shuddersfield
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Only joshin after the incessant fev rhinos comments 2 weeks ago.... :lol: :lol:
I really don't want to accept it...its sheeite!!!!
But it needs every club to make that stand. Cos it only takes one club to seek such an advantage and every other club will attempt the same....

Sad but true.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 6:47 pm
justthebasicfax User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1317
Location: Halifax
Distribute the TV, Sponsorship and International cash for the good of the game as a whole, DR might then go away.
Alas Turkeys don't vote for xmas and the power will stay with free loaders at Red Hall, TV Companies and SL CEO's.
Wilkinson went better this week, and the other lad too, a good old loan deal was the difference though, makes us realise we have been starved of an influential hooker since the Penky/Bob and Gleeson days, they take a lot of pressure off the pack and halves when they can shoot from dummy half, distribute and keep the opposition guessing.

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:23 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1131
As has been said above, Ryan B had a much better game and looked up for it, probably more so in the first half. One of the big differences for me was the speed at which the ball was distributed from dummy half. Pinging it across the field at speed makes a big difference as it brings into play opposition players who aren't expecting to need to get into the tackle quite so soon. As such, it contributes to their fatigue factor as they all have more work to do.

The other difference was the weather. We seem to be a team that does far better in good conditions. I guess that's the same for most teams, but we don't seem able to grind it out when conditions are poor.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRETT-HXRLFC, HXSparky, Inoffski1, justthebasicfax, Living The Dream, Norman Bates, swifty62, thefaxfanman, triran, victarmeldrew and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,523,9342,09575,7764,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  