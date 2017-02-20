As has been said above, Ryan B had a much better game and looked up for it, probably more so in the first half. One of the big differences for me was the speed at which the ball was distributed from dummy half. Pinging it across the field at speed makes a big difference as it brings into play opposition players who aren't expecting to need to get into the tackle quite so soon. As such, it contributes to their fatigue factor as they all have more work to do.



The other difference was the weather. We seem to be a team that does far better in good conditions. I guess that's the same for most teams, but we don't seem able to grind it out when conditions are poor.