Greg Florimos Boots wrote:

Quality performance and boy was it needed after last week. Lets not get carried away though as Sheffield will be near the bottom of the table come the end of the season but its a good and much needed win. AOB showed we have not been spoilt in the hooker department for a long time and he will be a quality addition to the team this season. The 2 Salford lads played a part and both look handy. I thought Salty had a great game as well and our 2 young lads Morris and JWH had very good games as well. Nice as well to see RM figuring what most fans knew about our half back pairings half way through last season.