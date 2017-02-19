WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What a difference a week makes

What a difference a week makes

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:55 pm
Faxnay

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:05 pm
Posts: 10
Well what a difference a week makes let's build on today's win as next week isn't going to be easy. For me Moore didn't look interested last week and would have him as the water boy for the next few games as we have played the best when he hasn't played

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:29 pm
jeffvickers
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 04, 2007 10:49 pm
Posts: 1282
Location: Halifax
I reckon Moore will be loaned out before next Sunday

Re: What a difference a week makes

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:53 pm
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7362
Quality performance and boy was it needed after last week. Lets not get carried away though as Sheffield will be near the bottom of the table come the end of the season but its a good and much needed win. AOB showed we have not been spoilt in the hooker department for a long time and he will be a quality addition to the team this season. The 2 Salford lads played a part and both look handy. I thought Salty had a great game as well and our 2 young lads Morris and JWH had very good games as well. Nice as well to see RM figuring what most fans knew about our half back pairings half way through last season.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, BiginJapan1970, Cassandra, dazednconfused, Equinox, faxcar, Faxnay, Faxtastic123, GaryC, Hudd-Shay, Inoffski1, jeffvickers, Malfax, Nat (Rugby_Aholic), neilgreenwood, Norman Bates, swifty62, The Sleaze, thefaxfanman, Trustafox and 281 guests

