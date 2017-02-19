Lets be honest, our creativity has been awful the past few seasons. How many of our tries are barge and crash over from 5 yards out, or classic Fax tries as we call them. I like Murrell however if you're happy being mid-table then stick with what we have, we won't compete against any of the top teams as we are. The players we have are at the level we are. Let's not get carried away with Sunday, Sheffield were awful, really bad. Let's see how we go against better teams. I like Kaye too and you can see his passion however we lose some creativity with him and we aren't blessed with players that create now are we. Moore needs to go, not interested. Murrell for me is a loose forward, sign 1 new halfback, oh and a centre that can pass, Heaton I'd keep, Tyrer if he didn't have his kicking you wouldn't notice him on the pitch. Now our forwards, the number 20 played well Sunday, ran it in hard and contested the tackle. Too many of our forwards simply drop as soon as a hands placed on them, we have no grunt, no nastiness, nobody who gets there nose through the defence.



I do think Marshall is a good coach I simply think he doesn't have the tools for the job. There's no room for sentiment in this game and players move on eventually, nobody is bigger then the club and I think a few at Fax need to move on to kick-start their performances, it's gone a little bit stale.