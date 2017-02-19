WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Half back pairing

Best half back pairing

Re: Half back pairing

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:18 pm
Holroyd and Black. :o)

Re: Half back pairing

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:23 pm
Muzza and Jonno but its not perfect as Jonno is too inconsistent but sorry to say Gaz Moore seems to have lost interest so a least these two try hard and play for the team! Long term we need 2 new half backs which are never easy to find!

Re: Half back pairing

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:19 am
Think Moore should go on loan tbh.
Re: Half back pairing

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 5:17 am
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
Whoever is picked you cant really go with Moore and Murrell as they do not compliment each other. Today also showed what a difference it makes having a hooker with very good distribution. As good as Ben Kaye is we saw today what a difference it makes when that ball comes away from dummy half quickly as our half backs had loads of space.


If we can keep O`Brien for a little longer that will do us good but we also have to remember that BK is a top class defender which will be needed against better opposition. Personally i think that they would definitely compliment each other, BK might not be the quickest but he`s solid and reliable when playing. As for HB, dare i suggest the obvious that we need to bring someone in for next season, i agree that it has been a struggle to combine Moore/Murrell but im not convinced of any other pairing but Jonno does deserve a run in that position.

Re: Half back pairing

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:26 am
Lets be honest, our creativity has been awful the past few seasons. How many of our tries are barge and crash over from 5 yards out, or classic Fax tries as we call them. I like Murrell however if you're happy being mid-table then stick with what we have, we won't compete against any of the top teams as we are. The players we have are at the level we are. Let's not get carried away with Sunday, Sheffield were awful, really bad. Let's see how we go against better teams. I like Kaye too and you can see his passion however we lose some creativity with him and we aren't blessed with players that create now are we. Moore needs to go, not interested. Murrell for me is a loose forward, sign 1 new halfback, oh and a centre that can pass, Heaton I'd keep, Tyrer if he didn't have his kicking you wouldn't notice him on the pitch. Now our forwards, the number 20 played well Sunday, ran it in hard and contested the tackle. Too many of our forwards simply drop as soon as a hands placed on them, we have no grunt, no nastiness, nobody who gets there nose through the defence.

I do think Marshall is a good coach I simply think he doesn't have the tools for the job. There's no room for sentiment in this game and players move on eventually, nobody is bigger then the club and I think a few at Fax need to move on to kick-start their performances, it's gone a little bit stale.
Re: Half back pairing

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:27 am
Surprised no one as mentioned we played a centre who can pass. Salty for me is probably one the best wingers in the league but he needs to get the ball. Pace and stronger than he looks. Heaton tends to go him self and hardl ever draws in the defenders and gets the ball out.

Re: Half back pairing

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:54 am
hooligan27 wrote:
Surprised no one as mentioned we played a centre who can pass. Salty for me is probably one the best wingers in the league but he needs to get the ball. Pace and stronger than he looks. Heaton tends to go him self and hardl ever draws in the defenders and gets the ball out.
Yes it was good to see JWH shifting the ball regularly,not sure about the quality though,Salty did really well to catch and stay in play on occasions.Longer they're paired though the better the understanding will become.
