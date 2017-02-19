Greg Florimos Boots wrote: Whoever is picked you cant really go with Moore and Murrell as they do not compliment each other. Today also showed what a difference it makes having a hooker with very good distribution. As good as Ben Kaye is we saw today what a difference it makes when that ball comes away from dummy half quickly as our half backs had loads of space.

If we can keep O`Brien for a little longer that will do us good but we also have to remember that BK is a top class defender which will be needed against better opposition. Personally i think that they would definitely compliment each other, BK might not be the quickest but he`s solid and reliable when playing. As for HB, dare i suggest the obvious that we need to bring someone in for next season, i agree that it has been a struggle to combine Moore/Murrell but im not convinced of any other pairing but Jonno does deserve a run in that position.