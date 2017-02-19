Muzza and Jonno but its not perfect as Jonno is too inconsistent but sorry to say Gaz Moore seems to have lost interest so a least these two try hard and play for the team! Long term we need 2 new half backs which are never easy to find!
Whoever is picked you cant really go with Moore and Murrell as they do not compliment each other. Today also showed what a difference it makes having a hooker with very good distribution. As good as Ben Kaye is we saw today what a difference it makes when that ball comes away from dummy half quickly as our half backs had loads of space.
If we can keep O`Brien for a little longer that will do us good but we also have to remember that BK is a top class defender which will be needed against better opposition. Personally i think that they would definitely compliment each other, BK might not be the quickest but he`s solid and reliable when playing. As for HB, dare i suggest the obvious that we need to bring someone in for next season, i agree that it has been a struggle to combine Moore/Murrell but im not convinced of any other pairing but Jonno does deserve a run in that position.
