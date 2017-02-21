NickyKiss wrote: I'm looking forward to watching him on drier pitches. I think on his showings so far Sam will be lucky to get back in straight away.He's certainly played better in the past couple of weeks then Sam did for us last season and he adds a kicking game and gives us a good goalkicker by the looks of things.



Maybe we'll shift Escare to the wing (which would be tough on Tierney) or we could potentially get Sam in the halves with Tommy Leuluai sharing the hooking role with Powell (although Micky Mac is due back around the same time). I doubt it, but maybe we'll just leave Sam out and make him wait for an opportunity.



If things like these are all we'll have to worry about though and I think we can be pretty chuffed. It's the rest of sueprleague that should be more worried then us.

I think that's a little unfair on Sam and a bit revisionist. He didn't play until mid-May and it took him a while to get going but there were definitely some very good performances from him until he picked up another knock, and even his last game against Warrington he was excellent.Competition is great though so hopefully Escare can keep his form going and it gives Wane some selection headaches in the future, same goes for Macca and Powell.