Re: Proud

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 1:36 pm
Smooth Stu
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3033
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
MattyB wrote:
It was only watching the highlights last night that I realised that Powell kicked the final conversion from out wide!! :lol:



I haven't seen it back yet, but on the night I thought I was him. Right footed kicker, yellow boots, and Escare was cuddling one of the other lads when the ball went over! Still got Escare as the kicker in the match reports too.
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013

Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013

Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.”

Re: Proud

Post Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:27 pm
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17748
Smooth Stu wrote:
I haven't seen it back yet, but on the night I thought I was him. Right footed kicker, yellow boots, and Escare was cuddling one of the other lads when the ball went over! Still got Escare as the kicker in the match reports too.



The full game is on YouTube for anyone who wants to see it.
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Proud

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:57 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1728
Smooth Stu wrote:
I haven't seen it back yet, but on the night I thought I was him. Right footed kicker, yellow boots, and Escare was cuddling one of the other lads when the ball went over! Still got Escare as the kicker in the match reports too.

A year ago all was gloom and doom as McIlorum was injured. Now Sam Powell has been hooker in a Grand Final win and a WCC win. He regularly does 80 minutes which Micky rarely managed. I'd say Powell has cemented his place. Micky will need to do well to win back a starting jersey. Of course he can come off the bench and cover 13 as well so things are certainly looking bright. And from what I've seen Josh Ganson is going to be a hell of a player if he continues his improvement. I believe Waney really rates him.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Proud

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:48 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17748
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
A year ago all was gloom and doom as McIlorum was injured. Now Sam Powell has been hooker in a Grand Final win and a WCC win. He regularly does 80 minutes which Micky rarely managed. I'd say Powell has cemented his place. Micky will need to do well to win back a starting jersey. Of course he can come off the bench and cover 13 as well so things are certainly looking bright. And from what I've seen Josh Ganson is going to be a hell of a player if he continues his improvement. I believe Waney really rates him.



Would it be unthinkable to have Micky Mac outside the starting team and struggling to find a way back in?
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Proud

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:29 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 484
NickyKiss wrote:
I'm looking forward to watching him on drier pitches. I think on his showings so far Sam will be lucky to get back in straight away.He's certainly played better in the past couple of weeks then Sam did for us last season and he adds a kicking game and gives us a good goalkicker by the looks of things.

Maybe we'll shift Escare to the wing (which would be tough on Tierney) or we could potentially get Sam in the halves with Tommy Leuluai sharing the hooking role with Powell (although Micky Mac is due back around the same time). I doubt it, but maybe we'll just leave Sam out and make him wait for an opportunity.

If things like these are all we'll have to worry about though and I think we can be pretty chuffed. It's the rest of sueprleague that should be more worried then us.


I think that's a little unfair on Sam and a bit revisionist. He didn't play until mid-May and it took him a while to get going but there were definitely some very good performances from him until he picked up another knock, and even his last game against Warrington he was excellent.

Competition is great though so hopefully Escare can keep his form going and it gives Wane some selection headaches in the future, same goes for Macca and Powell.

Re: Proud

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:43 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20677
Location: WIGAN
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
I think that's a little unfair on Sam and a bit revisionist. He didn't play until mid-May and it took him a while to get going but there were definitely some very good performances from him until he picked up another knock, and even his last game against Warrington he was excellent.

Competition is great though so hopefully Escare can keep his form going and it gives Wane some selection headaches in the future, same goes for Macca and Powell.


I've said in another thread I fully expect Sam to bang the door down this year and hit some form. I agree he had a good start but then he picked up a knock against Wakefield and his form went totally west and he had a run of poor form. Again I agree he then pulled a good performance out the bag in his final game against Wire before injury.

In regards to Escare though I stick by my comments that I feel he's generally been more impressive in the three full games I've seen him play (Catalans, Salford and Cronulla) then Sam was overall. It's obviously a very small sample size in comparison to the amount of games Sam played though and his form could go west as well.

All good options as you say which is exciting.

Re: Proud

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:49 pm
Trainman
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 436
Going back to Powell I'd expect to see both him and MM when fit in the 17. We can't expect a hooker to play 80 mins every match throughout the season. With MM being able to play #13 it should be relatively easy to give them both decent minutes rotating them with SOL.
