|
|
MattyB wrote:
It was only watching the highlights last night that I realised that Powell kicked the final conversion from out wide!!
I haven't seen it back yet, but on the night I thought I was him. Right footed kicker, yellow boots, and Escare was cuddling one of the other lads when the ball went over! Still got Escare as the kicker in the match reports too.
|
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013
Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013
Romain Navarrete: "I'm very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan."
|
Tue Feb 21, 2017 2:27 pm
|
|
Smooth Stu wrote:
I haven't seen it back yet, but on the night I thought I was him. Right footed kicker, yellow boots, and Escare was cuddling one of the other lads when the ball went over! Still got Escare as the kicker in the match reports too.
The full game is on YouTube for anyone who wants to see it.
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 9:57 am
|
|
Smooth Stu wrote:
I haven't seen it back yet, but on the night I thought I was him. Right footed kicker, yellow boots, and Escare was cuddling one of the other lads when the ball went over! Still got Escare as the kicker in the match reports too.
A year ago all was gloom and doom as McIlorum was injured. Now Sam Powell has been hooker in a Grand Final win and a WCC win. He regularly does 80 minutes which Micky rarely managed. I'd say Powell has cemented his place. Micky will need to do well to win back a starting jersey. Of course he can come off the bench and cover 13 as well so things are certainly looking bright. And from what I've seen Josh Ganson is going to be a hell of a player if he continues his improvement. I believe Waney really rates him.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 10:48 am
|
|
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
A year ago all was gloom and doom as McIlorum was injured. Now Sam Powell has been hooker in a Grand Final win and a WCC win. He regularly does 80 minutes which Micky rarely managed. I'd say Powell has cemented his place. Micky will need to do well to win back a starting jersey. Of course he can come off the bench and cover 13 as well so things are certainly looking bright. And from what I've seen Josh Ganson is going to be a hell of a player if he continues his improvement. I believe Waney really rates him.
Would it be unthinkable to have Micky Mac outside the starting team and struggling to find a way back in?
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:29 am
|
|
NickyKiss wrote:
I'm looking forward to watching him on drier pitches. I think on his showings so far Sam will be lucky to get back in straight away.He's certainly played better in the past couple of weeks then Sam did for us last season and he adds a kicking game and gives us a good goalkicker by the looks of things.
Maybe we'll shift Escare to the wing (which would be tough on Tierney) or we could potentially get Sam in the halves with Tommy Leuluai sharing the hooking role with Powell (although Micky Mac is due back around the same time). I doubt it, but maybe we'll just leave Sam out and make him wait for an opportunity.
If things like these are all we'll have to worry about though and I think we can be pretty chuffed. It's the rest of sueprleague that should be more worried then us.
I think that's a little unfair on Sam and a bit revisionist. He didn't play until mid-May and it took him a while to get going but there were definitely some very good performances from him until he picked up another knock, and even his last game against Warrington he was excellent.
Competition is great though so hopefully Escare can keep his form going and it gives Wane some selection headaches in the future, same goes for Macca and Powell.
|
|
Wed Feb 22, 2017 11:43 am
|
|
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
I think that's a little unfair on Sam and a bit revisionist. He didn't play until mid-May and it took him a while to get going but there were definitely some very good performances from him until he picked up another knock, and even his last game against Warrington he was excellent.
Competition is great though so hopefully Escare can keep his form going and it gives Wane some selection headaches in the future, same goes for Macca and Powell.
I've said in another thread I fully expect Sam to bang the door down this year and hit some form. I agree he had a good start but then he picked up a knock against Wakefield and his form went totally west and he had a run of poor form. Again I agree he then pulled a good performance out the bag in his final game against Wire before injury.
In regards to Escare though I stick by my comments that I feel he's generally been more impressive in the three full games I've seen him play (Catalans, Salford and Cronulla) then Sam was overall. It's obviously a very small sample size in comparison to the amount of games Sam played though and his form could go west as well.
All good options as you say which is exciting.
|
