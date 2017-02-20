|
stpatricks wrote:
Powell was my MOM not sure how they picked Williams. I was wondering what happens when Mclorum is fit what will happen. Bateman was outstanding he regularly out plays much bigger forwards. Gildart did well he kept Bird very quiet
It was only watching the highlights last night that I realised that Powell kicked the final conversion from out wide!!
Had a great game. Micky Mac is no dead cert to regain that hooker spot!
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:37 pm
I think when Sam is fit he walks straight back in, which will be tough for whoever loses out as a result. The one I'm not sure about is MM. How the hell can you justify dropping Powell when he goes the full 80, allowing another forward a place on the bench?
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:39 pm
OJ
Free-scoring winger
exiled Warrior wrote:
No one had a bad game (although Gelling tried his best at times) but Bateman was my mom by a country mile - never stopped and was a handful in both attack and defense - the Cronulla payers must have been sick of him by the end.
My thoughts to the letter and same goes for Wire both teams put on a fantastic display and we couldn't have asked for more from either team. Huge well done to everyone involved
Mon Feb 20, 2017 4:52 pm
Geoff
Bronze RLFANS Member
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Sam Powell was my pick, followed by Bateman.
Waney agrees with us, fwiw...http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... ic-feeling
On Sam Powell.
He was the stand out player for me, playing the minutes he played and to be targeted like he was. You can target him as much as you want but he’s got a heart the size of a lion and I’ve got Micky Mac to come back too.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:32 pm
Geoff wrote:
I thought that Powell was man of the match by quite a distance. Not sure how MM can get his place back whilst Powell keeps on improving and can play 80 minutes virtually every game.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:43 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I thought that Powell was man of the match by quite a distance. Not sure how MM can get his place back whilst Powell keeps on improving and can play 80 minutes virtually every game.
options - we need cover and Sam/MM combined give you that. MM can also do a job as a squad forward and Sam as half back cover. Sam will need a break at some point in the season!
FWIW, I think Escare has fitted in remarkably well and certainly gives us options along the line. he defended well too, and as a kicker I think he'll go fine (looks a natural striker of the ball, so its just practice, practice, practice!)
Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:48 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
I'm looking forward to watching him on drier pitches. I think on his showings so far Sam will be lucky to get back in straight away.He's certainly played better in the past couple of weeks then Sam did for us last season and he adds a kicking game and gives us a good goalkicker by the looks of things.
Maybe we'll shift Escare to the wing (which would be tough on Tierney) or we could potentially get Sam in the halves with Tommy Leuluai sharing the hooking role with Powell (although Micky Mac is due back around the same time). I doubt it, but maybe we'll just leave Sam out and make him wait for an opportunity.
If things like these are all we'll have to worry about though and I think we can be pretty chuffed. It's the rest of sueprleague that should be more worried then us.
I would like Escare to get more of the ball and as you say when summer comes along I think his pace will become even more telling.
ST was for him pretty poor for the majority of last season and unless he finds his mojo can't see him displacing Escare particularly if his goal kicking continues to improve.
Escare could be a beltin signing for us and may just be what the doctor ordered if it means ST gets his act together.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:43 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I would like Escare to get more of the ball and as you say when summer comes along I think his pace will become even more telling.
ST was for him pretty poor for the majority of last season and unless he finds his mojo can't see him displacing Escare particularly if his goal kicking continues to improve.
Escare could be a beltin signing for us and may just be what the doctor ordered if it means ST gets his act together.
I do think we'll see a much improved Sam Tomkins this year and he'll have to be. He's the ultimate competitor and I can see him ripping it up on his return. If not then he's in danger of not getting a game.
As for Escare it'll be interesting to see how he develops long term. He's got a one year deal currently and I'd already be prepared to extend it but ultimately I think the club will need to make sure he's settled in nicely and that he's happy. It must be difficult at times for him with him not being able to speak English and how he adapts to that could have a big bearing on his long term future.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:44 pm
It shows how poor th Catalan are when they drop a player like Escare when all he needed was a bit of confidence and defence coaching. He will be make a few mistakes but will be great for us.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:54 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
It shows how poor th Catalan are when they drop a player like Escare when all he needed was a bit of confidence and defence coaching. He will be make a few mistakes but will be great for us.
I read a Catalan fan saying it looks like we've bulked him up and they thought that was positive as it's helping him defensively.
At Leigh he was pretty quiet and my expectations weren't huge but I watched the Catalans friendly and was blown away. He's pretty much been the polar opppsite of what I thought we were signing. I expected a defensively weak, support play machine who probably wouldn't be able to link play and I certainly didn't expect a kicking game. He's in fact been solid as a rock in defence, he's bringing others in to play and he's kicking very well.
I'm just glad that we look to be developing him nicely because it will also help France and the game could do with a strong French team.
