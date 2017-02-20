NickyKiss wrote: I'm looking forward to watching him on drier pitches. I think on his showings so far Sam will be lucky to get back in straight away.He's certainly played better in the past couple of weeks then Sam did for us last season and he adds a kicking game and gives us a good goalkicker by the looks of things.



Maybe we'll shift Escare to the wing (which would be tough on Tierney) or we could potentially get Sam in the halves with Tommy Leuluai sharing the hooking role with Powell (although Micky Mac is due back around the same time). I doubt it, but maybe we'll just leave Sam out and make him wait for an opportunity.



If things like these are all we'll have to worry about though and I think we can be pretty chuffed. It's the rest of sueprleague that should be more worried then us.

I would like Escare to get more of the ball and as you say when summer comes along I think his pace will become even more telling.ST was for him pretty poor for the majority of last season and unless he finds his mojo can't see him displacing Escare particularly if his goal kicking continues to improve.Escare could be a beltin signing for us and may just be what the doctor ordered if it means ST gets his act together.