That was awesome! The guys are absolutely out on their feet after one of the best defensive efforts ever! Great game, great atmosphere, great result! Hard to pick a MoM from such a team effort but Powell gets it for me.
Sam Powell was my pick, followed by Bateman.
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS
For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.
For 27 - 0 you get a trophy For 75 - 0 you get sod all.
Wigan had eight in a row Saints have five in a row
It was a great team effort from 1-17 but, for me, Bateman was MOM by a mile. Played his usual take no prisoners game in attack and defence and ran his blood to water. Hopefully the whole team can get a little rest before the Chemics match on Friday (thanks for the short turnaround Sky )
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.' Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
No one had a bad game (although Gelling tried his best at times) but Bateman was my mom by a country mile - never stopped and was a handful in both attack and defense - the Cronulla payers must have been sick of him by the end.
Powell was my MOM not sure how they picked Williams. I was wondering what happens when Mclorum is fit what will happen. Bateman was outstanding he regularly out plays much bigger forwards. Gildart did well he kept Bird very quiet
