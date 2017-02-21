NickyKiss wrote:



According to one poster on there we were average yesterday and Saints would have belted us It's up there with Red Vee for comedy value.

It's not uncommon to hear things like this. I don't know if it's just all of the one eyed fans that go on forums.On RedVee there someone was saying our outside backs are poor.I'd put ours up against any other team in the comp, even without Tomkins and Manfredi.From reading what other people say about our club on forums it makes you wonder how we ever win a match.Our outside backs are poor. Tomkins is an NRL reject who will never be the player he was. Burgess is an NRL reject. Gelling is crap and overrated. Powell is rubbish. McIlorum and Flower are nothing but thugs. FPN is past it and an NRL reject plodder. Tautai is a penalty machine and useless. Farrell is an overrated, average, penalty machine. Joel Tomkins is past it and rubbish. Lockers is and always has been overrated, and he's past it. And we are coached by a thick clueless gorilla.These are just some of the comments I've read on these forums about our teamAs I said, it's a wonder how we win any games at all. But then again, everyone knows we cheat of course