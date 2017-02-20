(Website)

doc999 wrote: congrats , but not to put a downer on it but do you think you could class Wigan as the best team in the world after that ? to me it seems the Aussies just didnt turn up and where rusty and out of season , the whole format needs changing because the way it is now its pretty worthless , they should play the WCC after the NRL GF at a nuetral venue and play 2-3 games on the same day like a magic weekend and give the teams some incentive to want to win the thing , it should be billed as the biggest game of the year but instead it feels like a freindly that the Aussies dont really take seriously , its just a holiday p1ss up for them , at least put some serious prize money up for the game and play it when the teams are firing on all cylinders!



But they did a cracking job of beating the team in front of them yesterday , I can only remeber a few WCC that was taken seriously Wigan beating Brisbane at Brisbane and the league format they did in the 90s but these days it seems a bit like the old war of the roses games or ngland v Scotland ( not much interest)

I'm thinking of this more as a giant killing rather than proof we are the best team in the world. It's still something to be very proud of though given the difference in salary cap and the quality of the competition they will face every week. I'll think of us as the best team in the world the day we beat them in their back yard two weeks after the Grand Final. Until then, they can legitimately blame pre-season rust and jet lag. There is also an argument that Cronulla's 2017 team may not even be the best in the NRL, or our 2017 may not be the best in SL. I do think Cronulla took it seriously, but maybe not quite as seriously as they would with Origin or their Grand Final.



doc999 wrote: congrats , but not to put a downer on it but do you think you could class Wigan as the best team in the world after that ? to me it seems the Aussies just didnt turn up and where rusty and out of season , the whole format needs changing because the way it is now its pretty worthless , they should play the WCC after the NRL GF at a nuetral venue and play 2-3 games on the same day like a magic weekend and give the teams some incentive to want to win the thing , it should be billed as the biggest game of the year but instead it feels like a freindly that the Aussies dont really take seriously , its just a holiday p1ss up for them , at least put some serious prize money up for the game and play it when the teams are firing on all cylinders!

But they did a cracking job of beating the team in front of them yesterday , I can only remeber a few WCC that was taken seriously Wigan beating Brisbane at Brisbane and the league format they did in the 90s but these days it seems a bit like the old war of the roses games or ngland v Scotland ( not much interest)



But they did a cracking job of beating the team in front of them yesterday , I can only remeber a few WCC that was taken seriously Wigan beating Brisbane at Brisbane and the league format they did in the 90s but these days it seems a bit like the old war of the roses games or ngland v Scotland ( not much interest)



It's probably no more a sign that you're the best team in the world than winning the Challenge Cup is a sign you're the best team in the UK, but (again, as with the Cup) that doesn't prevent it being a great achievement and something to be proud of. It's also a good way to start the season, as it means you have to find your form and your confidence quickly.



The big factor with the WCC is obviously the close-season and who responds better to it. But aside from the game usually (though not always) being on foreign soil, the NRL sides have huge advantages over the British, not least the massively extended salary cap, the fact they are the main sport back home and have the pick of the athletes, whereas we are far down the pecking order, etc - so winning it is always going to be something we should have no qualms about enjoying.



But there's no doubt in my mind that many Australians' constant refusal to acknowledge when they've been fairly beaten is a big problem with this fixture. It's one of the few international square-ups RL has where there is a genuine air of real competition, and yet they persistently play that down because it's more important for them to save face. This year's tactic seems to be to barely give it a mention, which is probably even more destructive a response than making excuses. That's particularly galling when we've recently been hearing that they were considering cancelling this event because we supposedly weren't giving them enough a game.



It's probably no more a sign that you're the best team in the world than winning the Challenge Cup is a sign you're the best team in the UK, but (again, as with the Cup) that doesn't prevent it being a great achievement and something to be proud of. It's also a good way to start the season, as it means you have to find your form and your confidence quickly.

The big factor with the WCC is obviously the close-season and who responds better to it. But aside from the game usually (though not always) being on foreign soil, the NRL sides have huge advantages over the British, not least the massively extended salary cap, the fact they are the main sport back home and have the pick of the athletes, whereas we are far down the pecking order, etc - so winning it is always going to be something we should have no qualms about enjoying.

But there's no doubt in my mind that many Australians' constant refusal to acknowledge when they've been fairly beaten is a big problem with this fixture. It's one of the few international square-ups RL has where there is a genuine air of real competition, and yet they persistently play that down because it's more important for them to save face. This year's tactic seems to be to barely give it a mention, which is probably even more destructive a response than making excuses. That's particularly galling when we've recently been hearing that they were considering cancelling this event because we supposedly weren't giving them enough a game.

The truth is that many in Aus wouldn't care, or even notice, if the British game disappeared tomorrow. Some flag-bearers, Rugby League has got for itself.



Cruncher wrote: It's probably no more a sign that you're the best team in the world than winning the Challenge Cup is a sign you're the best team in the UK, but (again, as with the Cup) that doesn't prevent it being a great achievement and something to be proud of. It's also a good way to start the season, as it means you have to find your form and your confidence quickly.



The big factor with the WCC is obviously the close-season and who responds better to it. But aside from the game usually (though not always) being on foreign soil, the NRL sides have huge advantages over the British, not least the massively extended salary cap, the fact they are the main sport back home and have the pick of the athletes, whereas we are far down the pecking order, etc - so winning it is always going to be something we should have no qualms about enjoying.



Bu t there's no doubt in my mind that many Australians' constant refusal to acknowledge when they've been fairly beaten is a big problem with this fixture. It's one of the few international square-ups RL has where there is a genuine air of real competition, and yet they persistently play that down because it's more important for them to save face. This year's tactic seems to be to barely give it a mention, which is probably even more destructive a response than making excuses. That's particularly galling when we've recently been hearing that they were considering cancelling this event because we supposedly weren't giving them enough a game.



The truth is that many in Aus wouldn't care, or even notice, if the British game disappeared tomorrow. Some flag-bearers, Rugby League has got for itself.



Thats my point and to be honest with the format its hard to argue against , set it up properly at a proper time , make it the number one trophy to win , get rid of all the excuses , at the moment if they win its expected , if they loose its because they didnt turn up or one of the other 100 excuses , when Wigan beat Brisbane you could say without doubt they where the best team in the world , same with Widnes v Canberra , Wigan v Manly , the league format was easily the best and that did show the difference between the two comps but the rest of the WCC's seem more of a none event a bit like the charity sheild , not good for the game or the clubs imo. Dont take this as a dig against Wigan I am happy they won its more of a dig at the RFL .



send the Wigan team over to Oz to work with some of there academies to show what it takes to be world champs and really rub there noses in it , make them wat to take it seriously !



Thats my point and to be honest with the format its hard to argue against , set it up properly at a proper time , make it the number one trophy to win , get rid of all the excuses , at the moment if they win its expected , if they loose its because they didnt turn up or one of the other 100 excuses , when Wigan beat Brisbane you could say without doubt they where the best team in the world , same with Widnes v Canberra , Wigan v Manly , the league format was easily the best and that did show the difference between the two comps but the rest of the WCC's seem more of a none event a bit like the charity sheild , not good for the game or the clubs imo. Dont take this as a dig against Wigan I am happy they won its more of a dig at the RFL .

send the Wigan team over to Oz to work with some of there academies to show what it takes to be world champs and really rub there noses in it , make them wat to take it seriously !

Yes Wigan where hardly game ready not much game time under there belts , just cant belive its not held after both GFs instead of meaninless internationals.



doc999 wrote: Thats my point and to be honest with the format its hard to argue against , set it up properly at a proper time , make it the number one trophy to win , get rid of all the excuses , at the moment if they win its expected , if they loose its because they didnt turn up or one of the other 100 excuses , when Wigan beat Brisbane you could say without doubt they where the best team in the world , same with Widnes v Canberra , Wigan v Manly , the league format was easily the best and that did show the difference between the two comps but the rest of the WCC's seem more of a none event a bit like the charity sheild , not good for the game or the clubs imo. Dont take this as a dig against Wigan I am happy they won its more of a dig at the RFL .



send the Wigan team over to Oz to work with some of there academies to show what it takes to be world champs and really rub there noses in it , make them wat to take it seriously !



Yes Wigan where hardly game ready not much game time under there belts , just cant belive its not held after both GFs instead of meaninless internationals .



This is a big issue of me too. As already stated this game should be played 2 weeks after the regular season ends and played in both countries in alternate years. The Cronulla side of 2016 was a good side but i have no doubt they will struggle to make the NRL play-offs this time around. On the other flip side, the Wigan side of 2016 was tough and gritty but i firmly believe that this seasons side is a lot better. If this game was played in 2016 with 2016 squads the outcome would have been different i think. But..... having said that, i don't care at the moment because we are outright record holders of the competition and that is a fabulous achievement.

I keep hearing this thing about playing it straight after the end of the season etc.

People do realise that pre sl that didn't happen either?

Wigan played Manly in October 87 (87/88), we'd won the league in April 87 (86/87), different season, slightly different team.

We beat penrith at start of 91/92 season without hanley who'd helped us win the league in 90/91.



Brisbane won the league 93 and played us in 94 at the end of our season but it was a different season for them.



We used to get complaints they'd come over on an end of season jolly after their mad Monday.

Now we complain that they're not ready as utd their pre season and a different team.

So they were missing 3 players from their GF 17, so what? We were missing arguably 3/4/5

They weren't "Ready", well so what? They could have had more friendlies, come over earlier, like others have. Maybe they didn't get their preparation right, that's their fault not ours.



It doesn't matter when we play it, where we play it etc. If they win were rubbish, if they lose its just a friendly and it was the refs fault, the pre season, injuries etc.



I don't give a monkeys about what the Aussies think, you know why?

They don't give a monkeys about what we think so F*** em!



Jukesays wrote: I keep hearing this thing about playing it straight after the end of the season etc.

People do realise that pre sl that didn't happen either?

Wigan played Manly in October 87 (87/88), we'd won the league in April 87 (86/87), different season, slightly different team.

We beat penrith at start of 91/92 season without hanley who'd helped us win the league in 90/91.



Brisbane won the league 93 and played us in 94 at the end of our season but it was a different season for them.



We used to get complaints they'd come over on an end of season jolly after their mad Monday.

Now we complain that they're not ready as utd their pre season and a different team.

So they were missing 3 players from their GF 17, so what? We were missing arguably 3/4/5

They weren't "Ready", well so what? They could have had more friendlies, come over earlier, like others have. Maybe they didn't get their preparation right, that's their fault not ours.



It doesn't matter when we play it, where we play it etc. If they win were rubbish, if they lose its just a friendly and it was the refs fault, the pre season, injuries etc.



I don't give a monkeys about what the Aussies think, you know why?

They don't give a monkeys about what we think so F*** em!



I think we got slightly the better of the calls yesterday, makes a change because you can bet when you go down there you'll get nothing.





Jukesays wrote: I keep hearing this thing about playing it straight after the end of the season etc.

People do realise that pre sl that didn't happen either?

Wigan played Manly in October 87 (87/88), we'd won the league in April 87 (86/87), different season, slightly different team.

We beat penrith at start of 91/92 season without hanley who'd helped us win the league in 90/91.



Brisbane won the league 93 and played us in 94 at the end of our season but it was a different season for them.



We used to get complaints they'd come over on an end of season jolly after their mad Monday.

Now we complain that they're not ready as utd their pre season and a different team.

So they were missing 3 players from their GF 17, so what? We were missing arguably 3/4/5

They weren't "Ready", well so what? They could have had more friendlies, come over earlier, like others have. Maybe they didn't get their preparation right, that's their fault not ours.



It doesn't matter when we play it, where we play it etc. If they win were rubbish, if they lose its just a friendly and it was the refs fault, the pre season, injuries etc.



I don't give a monkeys about what the Aussies think, you know why?

They don't give a monkeys about what we think so F*** em!



I think we got slightly the better of the calls yesterday, makes a change because you can bet when you go down there you'll get nothing.

Only one thing better than beating an Aussie it's beating a whinging Aussie.

