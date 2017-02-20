doc999 wrote: congrats , but not to put a downer on it but do you think you could class Wigan as the best team in the world after that ? to me it seems the Aussies just didnt turn up and where rusty and out of season , the whole format needs changing because the way it is now its pretty worthless , they should play the WCC after the NRL GF at a nuetral venue and play 2-3 games on the same day like a magic weekend and give the teams some incentive to want to win the thing , it should be billed as the biggest game of the year but instead it feels like a freindly that the Aussies dont really take seriously , its just a holiday p1ss up for them , at least put some serious prize money up for the game and play it when the teams are firing on all cylinders!



But they did a cracking job of beating the team in front of them yesterday , I can only remeber a few WCC that was taken seriously Wigan beating Brisbane at Brisbane and the league format they did in the 90s but these days it seems a bit like the old war of the roses games or ngland v Scotland ( not much interest)

I'm thinking of this more as a giant killing rather than proof we are the best team in the world. It's still something to be very proud of though given the difference in salary cap and the quality of the competition they will face every week. I'll think of us as the best team in the world the day we beat them in their back yard two weeks after the Grand Final. Until then, they can legitimately blame pre-season rust and jet lag. There is also an argument that Cronulla's 2017 team may not even be the best in the NRL, or our 2017 may not be the best in SL. I do think Cronulla took it seriously, but maybe not quite as seriously as they would with Origin or their Grand Final.