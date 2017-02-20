congrats , but not to put a downer on it but do you think you could class Wigan as the best team in the world after that ? to me it seems the Aussies just didnt turn up and where rusty and out of season , the whole format needs changing because the way it is now its pretty worthless , they should play the WCC after the NRL GF at a nuetral venue and play 2-3 games on the same day like a magic weekend and give the teams some incentive to want to win the thing , it should be billed as the biggest game of the year but instead it feels like a freindly that the Aussies dont really take seriously , its just a holiday p1ss up for them , at least put some serious prize money up for the game and play it when the teams are firing on all cylinders!



But they did a cracking job of beating the team in front of them yesterday , I can only remeber a few WCC that was taken seriously Wigan beating Brisbane at Brisbane and the league format they did in the 90s but these days it seems a bit like the old war of the roses games or ngland v Scotland ( not much interest)