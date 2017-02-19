Well done Wigan. Bateman was my man of the match. He soaked up a lot of punishment and was almost off his feet at the end. Also well done to the whole team for standing up to some real intimidation from Cronulla. Great weekend for RL in this country.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Arnold Whycliffe, Bing [Bot], Cherry_Warrior, Darwen Warrior, endoman, hatty, Iamlegend, proper-shaped-balls, PurpleCheeseWarrior, WARRIORCRAIG, Wigg'n and 269 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk
|