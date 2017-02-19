WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Congratulations...

Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:01 pm
Well done Wigan. 2-0 sounds so good.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:49 pm
Congratulations. That was really tough dertimined performance and well deserved.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:55 pm
Yeah, not a Wigan fan ... but well done beating the Sharks .Out- Aussied 'em you did.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:00 pm
bilko1941 wrote:
Magnificent performance Warriors couldn't fault a player but felt Bateman was immense.


Me too but thought Tommy L was MOM.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:08 pm
Well done Wigan. Bateman was my man of the match. He soaked up a lot of punishment and was almost off his feet at the end. Also well done to the whole team for standing up to some real intimidation from Cronulla. Great weekend for RL in this country.
