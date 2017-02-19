WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Congratulations...

Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:02 pm
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 2926
Location: newton-le-willows
to Wigan, World Club Champions.

From a Wire fan.

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:10 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1636
Location: Happy Valley
I repeat my comment from last night on the Wire board. Well done Wigan, you did SL Proud. From a Rhino


Hopefully that is your best game of the season :wink:

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:16 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5447
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Well done Wigan great defence, a much needed shot in the arm for Superleague.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:27 pm
Singing Warrior
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 245
Location: Under the thumb
TOMCAT wrote:
I repeat my comment from last night on the Wire board. Well done Wigan, you did SL Proud. From a Rhino


Hopefully that is your best game of the season :wink:


I think not. Remember we have Sam Tomkin and and Mickey Mac to come in later not to mention long time absentee Manfredi. It's frightening for the rest of Superleague.

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:35 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5672
Massive well done to the world champs.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:38 pm
bilko1941
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Oct 01, 2011 4:24 pm
Posts: 562
Clearwing wrote:
Massive well done to the world champs.
Magnificent performance Warriors couldn't fault a player but felt Bateman was immense.

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:19 pm
DoubleAone
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Apr 26, 2004 6:53 pm
Posts: 5842
Location: String o` Beads
WOW what an effort. Never a backward step. Congratulations.

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:22 pm
Raaaaymond
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 4:00 pm
Posts: 863
Location: Pretanic Islands
Well done Wigan. Was rooting for Wire last night and again for Wigan this afternoon. Great weekend of results.
Superleague 2 - 0 NRL
"With a reaping hook, Cronus lopped off his father's genitals and flung them into the sea. From the drops of blood that fell on the earth came the Giants."

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:49 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4850
Location: Hill Valley
Well played Wigan, fully deserved World Champs. Got the balance of aggression and composure just right and was clinical when presented opportunities. It was actually an 'Aussie' like performance. Thought the sharks were rattled by the fact that they couldn't bully through the middle as they like and despite them perhaps suffering a couple of bad VR calls they were second best throughout and talk about the ref being bad is just sour grapes, their discipline was constantly pushing the boundaries and they got away with a fair bit too.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Congratulations...

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:51 pm
WolfiesUndies

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2013 9:40 pm
Posts: 16
Well done Wigan, great performance. 2-0
