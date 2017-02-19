Well played Wigan, fully deserved World Champs. Got the balance of aggression and composure just right and was clinical when presented opportunities. It was actually an 'Aussie' like performance. Thought the sharks were rattled by the fact that they couldn't bully through the middle as they like and despite them perhaps suffering a couple of bad VR calls they were second best throughout and talk about the ref being bad is just sour grapes, their discipline was constantly pushing the boundaries and they got away with a fair bit too.