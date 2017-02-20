WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCS Excuses

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:09 am
downo Stevo's Armpit

I really haven't seen too many excuses over here in Australia

Then again, i haven't seen too much about the games besides a small highlights package on the news

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:06 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Aussie club sides can always can find excuses when they lose games. They just can't admit the were beaten by a better side.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 10:31 am
Willzay User avatar
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
ALL club sides can always can find excuses when they lose games. They just can't admit the were beaten by a better side.


Not just Aussies.

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:01 am
LyndsayGill User avatar
The vast majority of Australian RL fans don't give a shiny $h1t for the game outside of Australia. They are all consumed with the NRL and State of Origin and outside of Wigan and Leeds most of them would be unable to name an English RL team. Many, particularly in Sydney don't give a toss about international RL. State of Origin is what they consider the pinnacle of the sport. I was lucky/unlucky enough to attend last years first Origin game at the ANZ and boy can they put an event on, but the actual game was rubbish. Both sides so scared of losing that neither went out to try and win it.
GB/England not being consistently competitive over the last has not helped but the inward looking attitude of many Australian RL people, fans, coaches, administrators is equally as guilty.

Rant Over !
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 11:58 am
downo wrote:
I really haven't seen too many excuses over here in Australia

Then again, i haven't seen too much about the games besides a small highlights package on the news


Well this is the issue when people go on about extending the WCC into more teams and more games. I can understand from a British perspective as people feel it will help boost the game over here.....but what's in it for Australian teams? I don't see how these games do anything to boost the game over there so why extend it from an NRL perspective and the fact that the game kicked off at 2am Monday morning in Australia doesn't exactly strike you as them being bothered about it
Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:30 pm
Personally I think you are correct. You only have to go on the NRL website today and find that the WCC barely gets a mention.


LyndsayGill wrote:
The vast majority of Australian RL fans don't give a shiny $h1t for the game outside of Australia. They are all consumed with the NRL and State of Origin and outside of Wigan and Leeds most of them would be unable to name an English RL team. Many, particularly in Sydney don't give a toss about international RL. State of Origin is what they consider the pinnacle of the sport. I was lucky/unlucky enough to attend last years first Origin game at the ANZ and boy can they put an event on, but the actual game was rubbish. Both sides so scared of losing that neither went out to try and win it.
GB/England not being consistently competitive over the last has not helped but the inward looking attitude of many Australian RL people, fans, coaches, administrators is equally as guilty.

Rant Over !
