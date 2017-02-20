The vast majority of Australian RL fans don't give a shiny $h1t for the game outside of Australia. They are all consumed with the NRL and State of Origin and outside of Wigan and Leeds most of them would be unable to name an English RL team. Many, particularly in Sydney don't give a toss about international RL. State of Origin is what they consider the pinnacle of the sport. I was lucky/unlucky enough to attend last years first Origin game at the ANZ and boy can they put an event on, but the actual game was rubbish. Both sides so scared of losing that neither went out to try and win it.

GB/England not being consistently competitive over the last has not helped but the inward looking attitude of many Australian RL people, fans, coaches, administrators is equally as guilty.



Rant Over !