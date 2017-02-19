WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCS Excuses

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace WCS Excuses

 
Post a reply

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:00 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5878
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
the official excuse is looking like 'we are used to games with 2 refs, and the 1 ref you gave us was cr*p'
The referee's indecision is final

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:18 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 941
the artist wrote:
the official excuse is looking like 'we are used to games with 2 refs, and the 1 ref you gave us was cr*p'


So the argument is they need 2 refs to behave , otherwise they can't help themselves , they have to cheat and behave like thugs
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:19 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5673
the artist wrote:
the official excuse is looking like 'we are used to games with 2 refs, and the 1 ref you gave us was cr*p'


Whinging tw8ts. They get Hicks once a year, one of ours gets him every week.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 9:20 pm
craig hkr Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 393
2 fair results and enjoyable games in different ways.Bennett really got on my wick when saying the nrl based English players would be bringing the superleague lads up to their standard.what I saw was Hodgson Widdop burgess clan etc stinking the pitch up. Graham aside they were the weak links not Bennett scapegoats. Glad the Aussies got plugged this weekend and a bonus brisbane got done.

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:01 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9484
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
craig hkr wrote:
2 fair results and enjoyable games in different ways.Bennett really got on my wick when saying the nrl based English players would be bringing the superleague lads up to their standard.what I saw was Hodgson Widdop burgess clan etc stinking the pitch up. Graham aside they were the weak links not Bennett scapegoats. Glad the Aussies got plugged this weekend and a bonus brisbane got done.
u

Story earlier in the week when Bennett took the blame for the Dubai camp issue and said he met with SL coaches mid week.....


....However, the 67-year-old says some players will be required to take part in "more intense-type training" on Mondays.

"I'm not saying they don't train intensely, because they do," added Bennett.

"But there is just a little gap that we found through GPS and monitoring all the games and all the systems that we picked up on"
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:08 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6005
If the results went the other way, there'd be no whinging on here, would there? :THINK:

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:23 pm
imwakefieldtillidie User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 16, 2009 4:56 pm
Posts: 1578
I'm in no doubt at all the the Aussies are light years ahead of us, and that we have some deep rooted problems in our game at the moment, but regardless, what a thoroughly entertaining weekend of Rugby League it has been. If the Aussies don't want it, I'd be more than happy to keep the fixtures over here every season.

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:10 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1850
Location: Wigan
Hicks was so lenient with the Sharks it's beyond belief anyone can complain. If they had their wish of 2 refs their penalty count would have been sky high and they'd likely have a couple of players in the bin.

When it comes down to it, Hicks didn't give us an overlap for two of our tries, he didn't force them offside for their disallowed first try, he didn't force their many, many knock ons, etc, etc. If even one or two of those errors had been prevented they would quite possibly have won. Their own errors cost them the game.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], blakeysrobin, Kevs Head, le penguin, Oxford Exile, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, TrinityIHC, wrencat1873 and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,522,9611,44775,7734,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  