Hicks was so lenient with the Sharks it's beyond belief anyone can complain. If they had their wish of 2 refs their penalty count would have been sky high and they'd likely have a couple of players in the bin.



When it comes down to it, Hicks didn't give us an overlap for two of our tries, he didn't force them offside for their disallowed first try, he didn't force their many, many knock ons, etc, etc. If even one or two of those errors had been prevented they would quite possibly have won. Their own errors cost them the game.