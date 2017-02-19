craig hkr wrote: 2 fair results and enjoyable games in different ways.Bennett really got on my wick when saying the nrl based English players would be bringing the superleague lads up to their standard.what I saw was Hodgson Widdop burgess clan etc stinking the pitch up. Graham aside they were the weak links not Bennett scapegoats. Glad the Aussies got plugged this weekend and a bonus brisbane got done.

Story earlier in the week when Bennett took the blame for the Dubai camp issue and said he met with SL coaches mid week.........However, the 67-year-old says some players will be required to take part in "more intense-type training" on Mondays."I'm not saying they don't train intensely, because they do," added Bennett."But there is just a little gap that we found through GPS and monitoring all the games and all the systems that we picked up on"