2 fair results and enjoyable games in different ways.Bennett really got on my wick when saying the nrl based English players would be bringing the superleague lads up to their standard.what I saw was Hodgson Widdop burgess clan etc stinking the pitch up. Graham aside they were the weak links not Bennett scapegoats. Glad the Aussies got plugged this weekend and a bonus brisbane got done.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ChampagneSuperRovers, Clearwing, ColD, craig hkr, Cronus, Gazwire, Grimmy, Hank Moody, Him, LyndsayGill, Oxford Exile, PurpleCheeseWarrior, SaBadSel, spartakmixtapes, tenerifeRhino, the artist, The Magic Rat, vintage73, wire-quin and 229 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|