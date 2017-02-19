WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:59 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1703
Fill ye boots:

Cold weather
Rules
Travel
Undercooked
Etc etc


:lol:

Well done Wigan n Warrington
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:20 pm
duke street 10 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1841
Not enough grass on the pitch?.

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:38 pm
ShortArse User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 7:17 am
Posts: 2087
Location: bridgend
refs
Ah, good taste!
What a dreadful thing!
Taste is the enemy of creativeness.

Pablo Picasso

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:39 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5447
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Too noisy they couldn't, hear themselves think
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:14 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 927
Not enough ' Water boy , trainers , towel carriers ' on the pitch , they were only allowed 2
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:33 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 718
We weren't allowed our "supplements"

Regards

King James

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:26 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7499
Still in pre season, it was just another trial game.

Although they wont enjoy being beaten, all this does is make sure that the concept continues.
2 blowout scores in Aussie favour would have nailed the coffin lid down.

Well done to Wire & Wigan, great effort.

Re: WCS Excuses

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:57 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4015
Location: Carcassonne, France
wrencat1873 wrote:
Still in pre season, it was just another trial game.

Although they wont enjoy being beaten, all this does is make sure that the concept continues.
2 blowout scores in Aussie favour would have nailed the coffin lid down.

Well done to Wire & Wigan, great effort.


I agree.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

