|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
Fill ye boots:
Cold weather
Rules
Travel
Undercooked
Etc etc
Well done Wigan n Warrington
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:20 pm
|
|
Not enough grass on the pitch?.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:38 pm
|
|
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:39 pm
|
|
Too noisy they couldn't, hear themselves think
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:14 pm
|
|
Not enough ' Water boy , trainers , towel carriers ' on the pitch , they were only allowed 2
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 6:33 pm
|
|
We weren't allowed our "supplements"
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:26 pm
|
|
Still in pre season, it was just another trial game.
Although they wont enjoy being beaten, all this does is make sure that the concept continues.
2 blowout scores in Aussie favour would have nailed the coffin lid down.
Well done to Wire & Wigan, great effort.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 7:57 pm
|
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Still in pre season, it was just another trial game.
Although they wont enjoy being beaten, all this does is make sure that the concept continues.
2 blowout scores in Aussie favour would have nailed the coffin lid down.
Well done to Wire & Wigan, great effort.
I agree.
|
