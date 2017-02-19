Wigan deserved to win but some crap calls against Cronulla - 1 try definitely should have been given and several Wigan knock ons missed.

Burgess very impressive. Weird he didn't crack it in Oz.

Goons were not worth a 16 point win. Maybe 6.

Regardless - well done Wigan.



Best thing for me is that this and the Warrington win bode well for the World Cup at the end of the year.

Hopefully instills some confidence in the English guys.