Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:19 pm
karetaker
I feel sick but I will be shouting for the pies.

Re: Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:26 pm
ant1
I was shouting for Wire last night but this afternoon I'm a Cronulla fan. I detest Wigan and Gus the Gorilla.

Re: Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 3:47 pm
So Grose but So Good
The Australians will be impressed by the level played by the English teams.... not so impressed by the level of English referees. Hicks has been gash!!!!

Re: Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:12 pm
sir adrian morley
hicks as had a blinder for wigan

Re: Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:16 pm
MikeyWire
I'm not exactly shouting for Wigan.. Just kind of hoping they can do the job
Re: Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:51 pm
So Grose but So Good
Hicks has certainly put the wrong colour shirt on for this game!!!!

Re: Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:01 pm
shinymcshine
Great result.

Well done to both Wires and Wigan.

Re: Wigan v Cronulla.

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:03 pm
fez1
Wigan deserved to win but some crap calls against Cronulla - 1 try definitely should have been given and several Wigan knock ons missed.
Burgess very impressive. Weird he didn't crack it in Oz.
Goons were not worth a 16 point win. Maybe 6.
Regardless - well done Wigan.

Best thing for me is that this and the Warrington win bode well for the World Cup at the end of the year.
Hopefully instills some confidence in the English guys.

