Trainman wrote: Different teams adopt different styles of play. Cronulla are not a team to throw the ball about too much. Why do you think it's arrogant for the NRL champs to continue approach the Wigan game the same way they played last season?

Fair point but last year they did attack from deep occasionally with Bird and Barba (who granted is no longer there). It just felt like they assumed that all they had to do was get down your end and they could score, but your line defence rarely makes mistakes and when attacking Wigan you are much better going at their edges earlier.BTW why do you care if other fans wanted you to win or not? I wanted you to win but that was mainly because SL have been embarrassed the last couple of years and I don't like Cronulla anyway. To be honest I don't think I will remember the scoreline past next weeks SL games.I don't buy into the Sky promoted 'all together for SL' attitude, especially when half the England team plays in the NRL anyway.