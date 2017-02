Wigan Peer

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 6:34 pm

Posts: 5420

Location: 3 Peers



Must be a hell of a lot of haters crying in their beer tonight... To$$ers.. Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.



Big Steve wrote:

The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.



aboveusonlypie...

If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple. Trainman Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm

Posts: 432

leedsnsouths wrote: Cant believe how much Cronulla played into your hands, straight down the middle and never looking to challenge your edge defence.



Wane must have been laughing when he realised how Cronulla was gonna play, it shows a great deal of arrogance on their behalf to come over and think they could just kill you down the middle.



It was pretty comfy in the end and I don't think Wigan were particularly amazing ball in hand (except Williams and Bateman)





Genuine question, is this an attempt at a wind up or how you saw the game?



In particular The first half Wigan got right into Cronulla's faces, were rough and tough but didn't cross the line. They couldn't handle it and lost composure throwing cheap shot, elbows and even pulling hair. Wigan kept their coo and were looking very good at half time. I don't think Cronulla were being arrogant, it was a case of Wigan putting them off their game.



The second half Cronulla were more composed evening the game up, I also think Hicks was a bit more lenient in the second half and they got away with a bit more. Wigan had enough in the tank to hold on though with 20 to go I was feeling a bit worried.



They are not a free flowing team, if you have watched any NRL you will see they tend to take it up the middle and grind teams down. If you expected Cronulla to come over here and throw it to the flanks with gay abandon you are sadly mistaken, that's not how they play. Genuine question, is this an attempt at a wind up or how you saw the game?In particular The first half Wigan got right into Cronulla's faces, were rough and tough but didn't cross the line. They couldn't handle it and lost composure throwing cheap shot, elbows and even pulling hair. Wigan kept their coo and were looking very good at half time. I don't think Cronulla were being arrogant, it was a case of Wigan putting them off their game.The second half Cronulla were more composed evening the game up, I also think Hicks was a bit more lenient in the second half and they got away with a bit more. Wigan had enough in the tank to hold on though with 20 to go I was feeling a bit worried.They are not a free flowing team, if you have watched any NRL you will see they tend to take it up the middle and grind teams down. If you expected Cronulla to come over here and throw it to the flanks with gay abandon you are sadly mistaken, that's not how they play. leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm

Posts: 1035

Trainman wrote: Genuine question, is this an attempt at a wind up or how you saw the game?



In particular The first half Wigan got right into Cronulla's faces, were rough and tough but didn't cross the line. They couldn't handle it and lost composure throwing cheap shot, elbows and even pulling hair. Wigan kept their coo and were looking very good at half time. I don't think Cronulla were being arrogant, it was a case of Wigan putting them off their game.



The second half Cronulla were more composed evening the game up, I also think Hicks was a bit more lenient in the second half and they got away with a bit more. Wigan had enough in the tank to hold on though with 20 to go I was feeling a bit worried.



They are not a free flowing team, if you have watched any NRL you will see they tend to take it up the middle and grind teams down. If you expected Cronulla to come over here and throw it to the flanks with gay abandon you are sadly mistaken, that's not how they play.



I think Cronulla were arrogant in that they clearly didn't do too much research and played right into your hands by going straight down the middle until they were in your 20, even the dumbest SL coach knows that to beat Wigan you test their edges and avoid a war of attrition in the middle (exactly what Wane wants)

I know Cronulla are usually quite boring but in the second half when behind they still didn't really throw the ball around, if you did that there would be Wane Out all over this board.



Its funny seeing some of your reactions to my post, I wasn't trolling, just making a point and even wanted you to win the game (really don't like Cronulla), so calm down a bit maybe



I just didn't think you had to play that well, you misplaced about 10 offloads and didn't make too many line breaks, but still won comfortably. I think Cronulla were arrogant in that they clearly didn't do too much research and played right into your hands by going straight down the middle until they were in your 20, even the dumbest SL coach knows that to beat Wigan you test their edges and avoid a war of attrition in the middle (exactly what Wane wants)I know Cronulla are usually quite boring but in the second half when behind they still didn't really throw the ball around, if you did that there would be Wane Out all over this board.Its funny seeing some of your reactions to my post, I wasn't trolling, just making a point and even wanted you to win the game (really don't like Cronulla), so calm down a bit maybeI just didn't think you had to play that well, you misplaced about 10 offloads and didn't make too many line breaks, but still won comfortably. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20657

Location: WIGAN

In fairness to Leedsnsouths fan I don't think they're far off the mark. I thought Cronulla did go a bit central and I didn't think we were at our best with the ball. We were simply unbelievable without the ball though and built our win on sheer will to go that extra yard for your teammates. Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 560

leedsnsouths wrote: even the dumbest SL coach knows that to beat Wigan you test their edges and avoid a war of attrition in the middle (exactly what Wane wants)

I know Cronulla are usually quite boring but in the second half when behind they still didn't really throw the ball around, if you did that there would be Wane Out all over this board.



Its funny seeing some of your reactions to my post, I wasn't trolling, just making a point and even wanted you to win the game (really don't like Cronulla), so calm down a bit maybe



I just didn't think you had to play that well, you misplaced about 10 offloads and didn't make too many line breaks, but still won comfortably. I think Cronulla were arrogant in that they clearly didn't do too much research and played right into your hands by going straight down the middle until they were in your 20,you test their edges and avoid a war of attrition in the middle (exactly what Wane wants)I know Cronulla are usually quite boring but in the second half when behind they still didn't really throw the ball around, if you did that there would be Wane Out all over this board.Its funny seeing some of your reactions to my post, I wasn't trolling, just making a point and even wanted you to win the game (really don't like Cronulla), so calm down a bit maybeI just didn't think you had to play that well, you misplaced about 10 offloads and didn't make too many line breaks, but still won comfortably.



Been working well for the past 4 seasons hasn't it? Been working well for the past 4 seasons hasn't it? moto748 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2194

Well, Font of All Wisdom Wayne Bennett seemed to think he could run over the top of Wire too, and that didn't work too well for them.



As for Hicks, I thought the last try looked dubious in real time (so last say was with the VR anyway), but we'd already won by then, and frankly, Cronulla could have been pinged for a lot more than they were. Orrell Lad

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm

Posts: 5827

Location: Still at the top

The NRL teams came over expecting to waltz it and they're going back to Oz with their ar$es smacked. More fool them, well done Super League! 21 - 19 - 3



Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions



Swearing harms children Trainman Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm

Posts: 432

leedsnsouths wrote:

I know Cronulla are usually quite boring but in the second half when behind they still didn't really throw the ball around, if you did that there would be Wane Out all over this board.



Its funny seeing some of your reactions to my post, I wasn't trolling, just making a point and even wanted you to win the game (really don't like Cronulla), so calm down a bit maybe



I just didn't think you had to play that well, you misplaced about 10 offloads and didn't make too many line breaks, but still won comfortably. I think Cronulla were arrogant in that they clearly didn't do too much research and played right into your hands by going straight down the middle until they were in your 20, even the dumbest SL coach knows that to beat Wigan you test their edges and avoid a war of attrition in the middle (exactly what Wane wants)I know Cronulla are usually quite boring but in the second half when behind they still didn't really throw the ball around, if you did that there would be Wane Out all over this board.Its funny seeing some of your reactions to my post, I wasn't trolling, just making a point and even wanted you to win the game (really don't like Cronulla), so calm down a bit maybeI just didn't think you had to play that well, you misplaced about 10 offloads and didn't make too many line breaks, but still won comfortably.



Different teams adopt different styles of play. Cronulla are not a team to throw the ball about too much. Why do you think it's arrogant for the NRL champs to continue approach the Wigan game the same way they played last season? Different teams adopt different styles of play. Cronulla are not a team to throw the ball about too much. Why do you think it's arrogant for the NRL champs to continue approach the Wigan game the same way they played last season? Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13396

The truth is that neither team was on fire attack-wise, which is most likely a symptom of it being early season. But Wigan were sterling in defence - and that did the trick.



Great to see us secure some silverware already in 2017, but the real pleasure re. this thread is thinking how the prat who started it must now feel, and sniggering about the contribution from Mr Predictable over in Leeds. Our edges WERE tested in actual fact, particulary Tierney's wing - I know, because I was on that corner-flag and several times my heart was in my mouth at the action taking place just in front of me. But I don't totally blame him for being frustrated. This year, thankfully, it was champagne all round for the British lads, and yet his own team were not only nowhere near it, but they look like they're a long way from being anywhere near it for quite some time. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Allez, ComeOnYouWolves, Cruncher, Edinburgh Warrior, exiled Warrior, J L Hooker, jaws1, ksm1701, MattyB, moving on..., tedglen and 242 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 19 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,523,022 1,844 75,773 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HULL FC v CATALANS TV Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEIGH v ST. HELENS Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEEDS v SALFORD Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 WARRINGTON v CASTLEFORD > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HUDDERSFIELD v WAKEFIELD < Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 WIGAN v WIDNES TV Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 DEWSBURY v LONDON Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 SHEFFIELD v BATLEY Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 ROCHDALE v HALIFAX Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 SWINTON v FEATHERSTONE Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 BRADFORD v TOULOUSE Sun 26th Feb : 15:00 CH-R4 HULL KR v OLDHAM Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05 NRL-R1 CRONULLA v BRISBANE TV Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00 SL-R3 CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00 NRL-R1 CANTERBURY v MELBOURNE TV