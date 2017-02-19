Trainman wrote: Genuine question, is this an attempt at a wind up or how you saw the game?



In particular The first half Wigan got right into Cronulla's faces, were rough and tough but didn't cross the line. They couldn't handle it and lost composure throwing cheap shot, elbows and even pulling hair. Wigan kept their coo and were looking very good at half time. I don't think Cronulla were being arrogant, it was a case of Wigan putting them off their game.



The second half Cronulla were more composed evening the game up, I also think Hicks was a bit more lenient in the second half and they got away with a bit more. Wigan had enough in the tank to hold on though with 20 to go I was feeling a bit worried.



They are not a free flowing team, if you have watched any NRL you will see they tend to take it up the middle and grind teams down. If you expected Cronulla to come over here and throw it to the flanks with gay abandon you are sadly mistaken, that's not how they play.

I think Cronulla were arrogant in that they clearly didn't do too much research and played right into your hands by going straight down the middle until they were in your 20, even the dumbest SL coach knows that to beat Wigan you test their edges and avoid a war of attrition in the middle (exactly what Wane wants)I know Cronulla are usually quite boring but in the second half when behind they still didn't really throw the ball around, if you did that there would be Wane Out all over this board.Its funny seeing some of your reactions to my post, I wasn't trolling, just making a point and even wanted you to win the game (really don't like Cronulla), so calm down a bit maybeI just didn't think you had to play that well, you misplaced about 10 offloads and didn't make too many line breaks, but still won comfortably.