leedsnsouths wrote:
Cant believe how much Cronulla played into your hands, straight down the middle and never looking to challenge your edge defence.
Wane must have been laughing when he realised how Cronulla was gonna play, it shows a great deal of arrogance on their behalf to come over and think they could just kill you down the middle.
It was pretty comfy in the end and I don't think Wigan were particularly amazing ball in hand (except Williams and Bateman)
Genuine question, is this an attempt at a wind up or how you saw the game?
In particular The first half Wigan got right into Cronulla's faces, were rough and tough but didn't cross the line. They couldn't handle it and lost composure throwing cheap shot, elbows and even pulling hair. Wigan kept their coo and were looking very good at half time. I don't think Cronulla were being arrogant, it was a case of Wigan putting them off their game.
The second half Cronulla were more composed evening the game up, I also think Hicks was a bit more lenient in the second half and they got away with a bit more. Wigan had enough in the tank to hold on though with 20 to go I was feeling a bit worried.
They are not a free flowing team, if you have watched any NRL you will see they tend to take it up the middle and grind teams down. If you expected Cronulla to come over here and throw it to the flanks with gay abandon you are sadly mistaken, that's not how they play.