Cant believe how much Cronulla played into your hands, straight down the middle and never looking to challenge your edge defence.



Wane must have been laughing when he realised how Cronulla was gonna play, it shows a great deal of arrogance on their behalf to come over and think they could just kill you down the middle.



It was pretty comfy in the end and I don't think Wigan were particularly amazing ball in hand (except Williams and Bateman)