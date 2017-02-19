WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON: Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Who will win the WCC game between Wigan and Cronulla?

1. Wigan by 13 or more points
6
38%
2. Wigan by 7 to 12 points
2
13%
3. Wigan by 1 to 6 points
1
6%
4. Draw
0
No votes
5. Cronulla by 1 to 6 points
2
13%
6. Cronulla by 7 to 12 points
2
13%
7. Cronulla by 13 or more points
3
19%
 
Total votes : 16

Re: GAME ON: Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:44 pm
jools
Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011
Posts: 7138
GUBRATS wrote:
Cronulla are a load of dirty cheating Aussie scumbags , they even need trainers on the pitch telling them what to do and where to run ?

It's like watching under 8 s


Or warrington...
Re: GAME ON: Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:54 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006
Posts: 22188
Good to see Hicks reffing the game like a true English patriot :wink:
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: GAME ON: Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:06 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005
Posts: 4017
Location: Carcassonne, France
The filthy Australian scum were taught a lesson by the patriotic Mr Hicks.
Re: GAME ON: Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:09 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016
Posts: 941
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The filthy Australian scum were taught a lesson by the patriotic Mr Hicks.


Brilliant , dirty cheating moaning whingeing scum , mr Hicks was fine , he could have pulled them for so much more
Re: GAME ON: Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:34 am
wire-quin
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006
Posts: 5092
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I thought Hicks was lenient with them.
Re: GAME ON: Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 9:39 am
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004
Posts: 20657
Location: WIGAN
I watched the game back last night after reading a few comments that Hicks had done us a few favours during the game and as already pointed out, I thought he was very lenient with them. They went high without punishment on a number of occasions and the amount of moving off the mark they did was incredible. Matt Prior literally ran forward at one point and stoke a couple of meters.

There was one mistake where we got a drop out when Burgess had got a touch forward off a high kick and another error stood out to me which I haven't heard mentioned at all. When Gildart passed the ball for Burgess to score his second, the young Cronulla winger absolutely cleaned him out with a raised forearm to the head and he should have walked.
