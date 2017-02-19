I watched the game back last night after reading a few comments that Hicks had done us a few favours during the game and as already pointed out, I thought he was very lenient with them. They went high without punishment on a number of occasions and the amount of moving off the mark they did was incredible. Matt Prior literally ran forward at one point and stoke a couple of meters.



There was one mistake where we got a drop out when Burgess had got a touch forward off a high kick and another error stood out to me which I haven't heard mentioned at all. When Gildart passed the ball for Burgess to score his second, the young Cronulla winger absolutely cleaned him out with a raised forearm to the head and he should have walked.