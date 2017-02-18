|
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:34 pm
20-6to wire brown having a wow of a game
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:46 pm
24-6 to wire no chris hill half time
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:48 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 420
mr. chairman wrote:
24-6 to wire no chris hill half time
great first half by wires.Brown showing why they signed him
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:51 pm
mr. chairman wrote:
24-6 to wire no chris hill half time
outstanding warrington patton and brown dominating broncos wire pack destroying broncos
Sat Feb 18, 2017 8:59 pm
100% completion rate for ire and no penalties given away , must admit a joy to watch
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:08 pm
Solid first half for wire
Michael_Ward wrote:
Ricky Bibey = cack.
He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.
He's now where he belongs, in NL1.
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:10 pm
great 90 mt try by broncos 24-12
Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:18 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 09, 2015 3:52 pm
Posts: 420
mr. chairman wrote:
great 90 mt try by broncos 24-12
bronchos upped the pace
