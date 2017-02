Probably also worth mentioning the prices were hiked fairly significantly for this. The north seated stand along the side was priced at £45 per ticket for the central four blocks, then £35 (or £40 I can't remember which), for the blocks closest to the try line. Other stands except for the normal standing away end were also increased by at least 10%.



I know plenty of people who decided to stay at home on the back of these prices.



That said I wouldn't have missed it for the world, a great night which will no doubt be long remembered in Warrington.



I hope the concept sticks, and hope FC get a chance to be part of it next year, as long as your playing on the Saturday, and we're playing on the Sunday!!