odd shaped balls wrote: Would we have sold out or got close?...maybe as a 1st time we would have shifted a few,as for the game...Broncos used it as a training game and it showed,as for Warrington,they have looked good for the last 5 seasons but are bottlers when it matters,forget the hubcap as that's a joke trophy and lets face it....it wont make a difference if we win both games as the Aussies will just batter us again

To be fair I thought the broncos took it pretty serious. Maybe meant more to wire to win but any Wayne Bennett team is always up for any competitive match. Thought wire was outstanding and beat them playing a s.l style game and not trying to simply match them set for set like we seem to do at international level. 100% completion in 1st half is unbelievable considering the rugby they played. Credit were it's due they did super league proud imho