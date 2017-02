Irregular Hoops wrote: Said the same watching the game. Wire are the only professional sports team in Warrington yet never seem to get great crowds. Thought they'd have sold out tonight though.

Hard to judge these games as the two teams are at different points of their season. Ones in pre-season, the other isn't.

It was just a few seats in the corners.It was 2k short of a full house. Not bad for a Saturday evening following an expensive week with a defeat away at Catalan a few days prior.All the standing area except the west was sold out.