No complaints with the 1 game it's the way of the world these days that any injury sustained is taken into account firstly with the actual incident secondary, all i've read from Wakey fans is about the injury that has been or could have been caused rather than the actual tackle. That's how it goes these days as it seems if a player gets injured it is automatically labelled foul play.

I guess we would be the same if it was one of ours ....



It doesn't help when coaches as well as fans keep drawing attention to any injury caused rather than what actually happened, they hear the coaches say stuff like "i've got a lad in there with a bust nose" and suddenly demand the culprit is hung, drawn and quartered even if it's innocuous.



Don't think Ukuma went into that tackle meaning to injure the lad, he just hit him in the wrong place with the wrong part of the body, wasn't premeditated or malicious just unlucky for both parties really