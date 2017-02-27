jools wrote:

Sam wood 33 tackles (missed 5) 2 tries, average 8 metres a carry and three clean breaks



Fantastic to see young hudds talent showing their stuff! :CLAP: Leeming made 56 tackles (missed 4) in that game and over 100 metres with an average of 9 metres a carry!

Exactly why we need to be patent jools, We are in a rebuilding process, they need time to settle in , I personally will be looking for a better second half of season than first, By then RS himself will have made a few decisions about who is better where, We have some decent young players, maybe even some stars among them, Some of them will have claimed a place by mid season hopefully, It's a long season, I am quite optimistic.