Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:40 pm
Giantscorpio
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 11, 2002 6:54 am
Posts: 2424
Location: In my Volvo XC90
brearley84 wrote:
think shakefield are actually a decent outfit nowadays so dont agree with comments that we would have lost to a decent team

they were completing at 90% first half but that dropped to 70% second half

they were in control but the credit has to go to our players who turned it around with mega determination and grit

agree about wakeman and clough not producing the goods at the mo, wakeman though hasnt had a pre season so people need to remember this and he will need time, not to mention being in a new country.

brierley disappointing me at moment


A few having a pop at Brierley, but is he playing to Stones instructions. He was the only one backing up Brough`s break. I believe he should be backing up Leemings scoots or an offloading prop, but if he is sticking to Stones game plan then we can`t bag him. Just remember his last seasons tries at Wigan, and keeping us out of the million pound game. And we are only in game 3 so let`s be patient.
[img]http://www.rlfans.com/images/sigs/giantscorpio.gif[/img]

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:09 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7203
For me brierley has done little wrong- he's not stood out but neither has he for the wrong reasons
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:32 am
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12291
Location: Huddersfield
not just brierley, i think both half backs are letting us down at the moment, maybe we arent using brierley correctly..

some of our last play kicks are woeful and putting too much pressure on ourselves

brough nearly cost us the game friday, then again he won it with some magic too but wont get away with it that often, like we didnt v salford and those missed goal kicks, hope he has some kicking practise this week!

brough actually went into the top 10 all time scoring list friday too

suppose its still early days in their partnership at half back
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 11:41 am
GiantDee
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 18, 2009 9:08 pm
Posts: 634
I think all teams are trying to adapt to the 7 play set for kicking dead, give it a few weeks and all teams will be better on the last.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:03 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12291
Location: Huddersfield
GiantDee wrote:
I think all teams are trying to adapt to the 7 play set for kicking dead, give it a few weeks and all teams will be better on the last.


yeh noticed that too, seems to be alot more teams running it on the last rather than kicking
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:39 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12291
Location: Huddersfield
seems it was taai that was put on report, but stone queries it as no actually penalty was give by the ref
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:56 pm
chissitt
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2007 11:34 am
Posts: 6564
Location: Out of the loop
brearley84 wrote:
seems it was taai that was put on report, but stone queries it as no actually penalty was give by the ref

That's probably because like a lot more incidents' he missed it, unfortunately for your club the panel won't, and before you kick off it won't make the slightest difference to Wakefield as we won't be playing you next week, so a ban will only benefit Hull.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:46 pm
Wadski
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10355
Location: On the naughty step
brearley84 wrote:
seems it was taai that was put on report, but stone queries it as no actually penalty was give by the ref


Incident was on report because of injury. When it happened, it was Ta'ai who raised his hand up and alerted the ref to the injury and no player from Wakefield saw anything untoward to evoke an immediate reaction. The same level of protection is offered to both teams. Happy for it to be reviewed on that basis.

Hull have two players cited - Taylor and Watts.
For the latest Giants News on Twitter first: Click Here Now!

FREE STUFF
We're Claret and Gold

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:47 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12291
Location: Huddersfield
chissitt wrote:
That's probably because like a lot more incidents' he missed it, unfortunately for your club the panel won't, and before you kick off it won't make the slightest difference to Wakefield as we won't be playing you next week, so a ban will only benefit Hull.


yeh he missed loads for us :evil: spear tackle on mcgillvary should have been put on report too

taai one game ban i think the outcome will be.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:36 pm
jools
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7203
:CLAP: Leeming made 56 tackles (missed 4) in that game and over 100 metres with an average of 9 metres a carry!
Sam wood 33 tackles (missed 5) 2 tries, average 8 metres a carry and three clean breaks :CLAP:

Fantastic to see young hudds talent showing their stuff!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold
c}