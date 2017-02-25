brearley84 wrote: think shakefield are actually a decent outfit nowadays so dont agree with comments that we would have lost to a decent team



they were completing at 90% first half but that dropped to 70% second half



they were in control but the credit has to go to our players who turned it around with mega determination and grit



agree about wakeman and clough not producing the goods at the mo, wakeman though hasnt had a pre season so people need to remember this and he will need time, not to mention being in a new country.



brierley disappointing me at moment

A few having a pop at Brierley, but is he playing to Stones instructions. He was the only one backing up Brough`s break. I believe he should be backing up Leemings scoots or an offloading prop, but if he is sticking to Stones game plan then we can`t bag him. Just remember his last seasons tries at Wigan, and keeping us out of the million pound game. And we are only in game 3 so let`s be patient.