During the period that wakeman and clough were on we looked like a championship side going forward. Neither of these two are anywhere near superleague standard and when we come against a GOOD pack, god help us once we are into the interchange.



I'm not sure that Brierley actually took the ball to the line once in the whole match, and we really are not good enough to afford to be playing someone who's only role is to back up breaks and make an extra passer in the line.



Large periods of the game we forgot to actually move up in defence, even on the line!



Positives for me, were that we showed far more menace near their line, and actually used the possession we got in that area well and converted it into points.



Leeming is a very very good talent, he is still far from the finished article, but his scooting is now very good, and his footwork and ability to feign and pass like a halfback means that he could really be something special. He is still taking some bad options at times, but with more experience he could really turn into a special player.