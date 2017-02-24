|
Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 277
Location: Here
|
i am an exiled fan living in hull so wasnt there tonight. i work nights so cant get to friday night home games, great move by the club!!!!! (or not in my case or in general) But did listen to it on the internet. So for all the people who want to slate my comments then im only basing it on commentary and friends who went. Here goes, brierly doesnt seem good enough for a pivot player. wakeman needs some work weather it be fitness or otherwise but doesnt seem superleague standard at min. Once seb and taii go off we seem weak up front! I reckon we are missing 3 to 4 players of real quality to make us into a force. Having said that we came back from 16-8 down at half time and nilled them in second half to win so fighting spirit is in abundance. Maybe early days etc so hopefully we will improve. great 2 points in the grand scheme of things.
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:26 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 03, 2016 8:46 pm
Posts: 34
|
During the period that wakeman and clough were on we looked like a championship side going forward. Neither of these two are anywhere near superleague standard and when we come against a GOOD pack, god help us once we are into the interchange.
I'm not sure that Brierley actually took the ball to the line once in the whole match, and we really are not good enough to afford to be playing someone who's only role is to back up breaks and make an extra passer in the line.
Large periods of the game we forgot to actually move up in defence, even on the line!
Positives for me, were that we showed far more menace near their line, and actually used the possession we got in that area well and converted it into points.
Leeming is a very very good talent, he is still far from the finished article, but his scooting is now very good, and his footwork and ability to feign and pass like a halfback means that he could really be something special. He is still taking some bad options at times, but with more experience he could really turn into a special player.
|
|
Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:34 pm
|
Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 277
Location: Here
|
at least someone agrees with me reguarding brierly! we need a creative scrumhalf not a support player at 7!
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:06 am
|
Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30897
Location: Gods Own County
|
Some absolute garbage being talked on this thread
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:18 am
|
TBC
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 857
Location: Born in Fartown
|
Code13 wrote:
Some absolute garbage being talked on this thread
Agree with that.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:47 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 256
|
Code13 wrote:
Some absolute garbage being talked on this thread
I think a lot of what you say is garbage but everyone has their own opinions - what a forum is for... if you don't like it you don't have to post
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:59 am
|
Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2003 7:59 pm
Posts: 903
Location: The Birth of RL, where else?
|
Hangermans wrote:
During the period that wakeman and clough were on we looked like a championship side going forward. Neither of these two are anywhere near superleague standard and when we come against a GOOD pack, god help us once we are into the interchange.
I'm not sure that Brierley actually took the ball to the line once in the whole match, and we really are not good enough to afford to be playing someone who's only role is to back up breaks and make an extra passer in the line.
Large periods of the game we forgot to actually move up in defence, even on the line!
Positives for me, were that we showed far more menace near their line, and actually used the possession we got in that area well and converted it into points.
Leeming is a very very good talent, he is still far from the finished article, but his scooting is now very good, and his footwork and ability to feign and pass like a halfback means that he could really be something special. He is still taking some bad options at times, but with more experience he could really turn into a special player.
Brierley took the ball in his very first carry after about 3 minutes, and we scored the next play!!
Agree re Wakeman and Clough though, they both look about a half stone overweight, and our intensity noticeably drops when they replace Seb and Taai.
|
The future's bright the future is claret n gold
www.ourlfc.com - SCS 1976
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 936
|
TBC wrote:
Agree with that.
Which part is garbage, the part about your grandmother being able to make meter's against us, Which i agree with by the way " even not having met the lady". But i am well aware we put in a couple of stints of extremely good defense, and I'm as glad as anyone that we won. I await code 13 explaining to us about the bad reffing and the obstuctions and offsides that led to Wakey scoring a length of the field try, or was it just luck that he ran through half of the team like they were privet trees.
People are just giving their views, they are as valid as anyone else's, I just don't understand why some people get so wound up about it, Would it be better if everyone came on once a week and said We were Wonderfull or we were unlucky, depending whether we won or lost.
|
|
Sat Feb 25, 2017 2:00 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12263
Location: Huddersfield
|
8-0 up , should have been 12-0 but brough's kicking is leaving alot to be desired at the moment, cost us v salford and almost again lastnight, we was in control at that point but them shakefield got on top and i expected them to go on and win the game
but stone must have given them a rollicking at half time and he got a great response!
second half was all giants, great grit and determination, stone said last week salford wanted it more but this time we did and that was good to see.
brough in the end came up with abit of magic with a great try for jerry. jerry was walking wounded lastnight too.
ikahihifo is in amazing form at the moment, unstoppable as is taai and leeming...the last named played 80mins at hooker!
pleased to get the win when we loooked down and out, 2 wins from 3 not a bad start at all
ikahihifo on report , hope he escapes a ban but jones bishop got a broken nose.
we need more from brierley... and brough had a poor game really too, letting us down abit these two, the forwards are laying the platform
|
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE