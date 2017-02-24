WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield up next

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Wakefield up next

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:06 pm
hudders789 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 277
Location: Here
i am an exiled fan living in hull so wasnt there tonight. i work nights so cant get to friday night home games, great move by the club!!!!! (or not in my case or in general) But did listen to it on the internet. So for all the people who want to slate my comments then im only basing it on commentary and friends who went. Here goes, brierly doesnt seem good enough for a pivot player. wakeman needs some work weather it be fitness or otherwise but doesnt seem superleague standard at min. Once seb and taii go off we seem weak up front! I reckon we are missing 3 to 4 players of real quality to make us into a force. Having said that we came back from 16-8 down at half time and nilled them in second half to win so fighting spirit is in abundance. Maybe early days etc so hopefully we will improve. great 2 points in the grand scheme of things.
Image

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:26 pm
Hangermans Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 03, 2016 8:46 pm
Posts: 33
During the period that wakeman and clough were on we looked like a championship side going forward. Neither of these two are anywhere near superleague standard and when we come against a GOOD pack, god help us once we are into the interchange.

I'm not sure that Brierley actually took the ball to the line once in the whole match, and we really are not good enough to afford to be playing someone who's only role is to back up breaks and make an extra passer in the line.

Large periods of the game we forgot to actually move up in defence, even on the line!

Positives for me, were that we showed far more menace near their line, and actually used the possession we got in that area well and converted it into points.

Leeming is a very very good talent, he is still far from the finished article, but his scooting is now very good, and his footwork and ability to feign and pass like a halfback means that he could really be something special. He is still taking some bad options at times, but with more experience he could really turn into a special player.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 11:34 pm
hudders789 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 18, 2007 5:32 pm
Posts: 277
Location: Here
at least someone agrees with me reguarding brierly! we need a creative scrumhalf not a support player at 7!
Image

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 12:06 am
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30897
Location: Gods Own County
Some absolute garbage being talked on this thread

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 1:18 am
TBC Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 857
Location: Born in Fartown
Code13 wrote:
Some absolute garbage being talked on this thread

Agree with that.

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 7:47 am
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 256
Code13 wrote:
Some absolute garbage being talked on this thread


I think a lot of what you say is garbage but everyone has their own opinions - what a forum is for... if you don't like it you don't have to post

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 8:59 am
Little Ivor User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 02, 2003 7:59 pm
Posts: 903
Location: The Birth of RL, where else?
Hangermans wrote:
During the period that wakeman and clough were on we looked like a championship side going forward. Neither of these two are anywhere near superleague standard and when we come against a GOOD pack, god help us once we are into the interchange.

I'm not sure that Brierley actually took the ball to the line once in the whole match, and we really are not good enough to afford to be playing someone who's only role is to back up breaks and make an extra passer in the line.

Large periods of the game we forgot to actually move up in defence, even on the line!

Positives for me, were that we showed far more menace near their line, and actually used the possession we got in that area well and converted it into points.

Leeming is a very very good talent, he is still far from the finished article, but his scooting is now very good, and his footwork and ability to feign and pass like a halfback means that he could really be something special. He is still taking some bad options at times, but with more experience he could really turn into a special player.


Brierley took the ball in his very first carry after about 3 minutes, and we scored the next play!!

Agree re Wakeman and Clough though, they both look about a half stone overweight, and our intensity noticeably drops when they replace Seb and Taai.
The future's bright the future is claret n gold

www.ourlfc.com - SCS 1976
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: djhudds, Frankiefartown, Hangermans, Little Ivor, The Ghost of '99, Trinity_13, Yahoo [Bot], yorkieboy52 and 160 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,526,0601,98975,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  
 > Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
ST. HELENS
v
WAKEFIELDTV < 
  Fri 3rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
HUDDERSFIELD
v
HULL FC  
  Sat 4th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R1
ST GEORGE
v
PENRITHTV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R1
NQL COWBOYS
v
CANBERRATV  
  Sat 4th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R1
GOLD COAST
v
SYDNEYTV  














c}