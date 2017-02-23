WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield up next

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:49 pm
jools wrote:
The way I see it- it's down to poor reads by mcgilvary. He often comes in too far leaving space on the edge, then has to charge across to cover the gap, he gets there but then the opposition man just cuts inside leaving jerry wrong footed and turning him, and the player is through, cudjoe is then damned as he can't make the tackle and cover his inside man against a pass. The numbers are right but jerrys positioning wrong.


At a HGSA meeting last year, Jerry and Bruno explained in quite good detail how our defensive structure is set up and how it seems that it's just a case of the centre/wing getting caught out and misreading when it could be an error 2 or 3 tackles earlier by a player in the middle of the park which causes issues further on, i can't really explain it but those who were there got a good understanding of how it's like a machine and if one cog misses it causes problems, he was quite animated after reading that certain tries were 'his fault' and to be fair explained it very well at the time.
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:52 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
You were sent 250 at £15 they sold out, - the £21 ones haven't and you were given 250 of those too.


All allocated tickets sold, over 700 according to Wakefield Chairman. Should be a good game....

Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:56 pm
cocker wrote:
All allocated tickets sold, over 700 according to Wakefield Chairman. Should be a good game....



Fair enough, was just going by what i was told by our club.
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:42 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
At a HGSA meeting last year, Jerry and Bruno explained in quite good detail how our defensive structure is set up and how it seems that it's just a case of the centre/wing getting caught out and misreading when it could be an error 2 or 3 tackles earlier by a player in the middle of the park which causes issues further on, i can't really explain it but those who were there got a good understanding of how it's like a machine and if one cog misses it causes problems, he was quite animated after reading that certain tries were 'his fault' and to be fair explained it very well at the time.


Could denial be the reason it's not been sorted then.
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:43 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Fair enough, was just going by what i was told by our club.


Lol. You not learned yet....
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:29 am
Trinity's full allocation of 770 sold out by 4pm yesterday.
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:20 am
GIANT DAZ wrote:
You were sent 250 at £15 they sold out, - the £21 ones haven't and you were given 250 of those too.


Cheers useful to know thanks
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 10:09 am
jools wrote:
Could denial be the reason it's not been sorted then.


Denial of what ?
Re: Wakefield up next

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:33 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
Denial of what ?


Of the problem of jerry being turned back inside.
We've had several new /different players playing inside of Leroy and jerry - maybe issues are happening two or three tackles previous...... yet jerry still keeps getting turned. And regardless of what happens prior in my eyes he's standing too far in...

Do we know how many tickets we have actually sold to Wakefieldseeing as there's a big Discrepancy in what you've been told by our club, and what Wakefield fans have been told by theirs.
F
